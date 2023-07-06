The 10 double and one single cabin are compact, ranging from 130 to 160-square ft. Five have fixed queen-size beds; five convert from twin to queen. All have shower-only bathrooms, individual temperature controls, hair dryers, terry robes, fluffy down comforters, VCRs and audio systems. Voltage is 110. Four bright, airy Bridge Deck cabins, built in 1999, feature sliding glass doors that open onto narrow balconies. The cozy Main Deck cabins each have a window, while the recently redecorated Cabin Deck rooms contain a light well near the ceiling with no view.