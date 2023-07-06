Entertainment, like much that transpires aboard the yacht, tends to be impromptu -- an after dinner Zodiac trip for up-close black bear viewing or for watching a fiery sunset with Alaska's snow-capped peaks as a backdrop. If Mother Nature happens to take the night off, the expedition leader gives an informal lecture on birds or bears.
Like most luxury yachts, the widow-wrapped Main Deck salon and adjacent bar serve as prime gathering spots -- at least until a sudden wildlife sighting calls everyone out on deck to observe. The spacious room is furnished with curving sofas upholstered in burgundy, several drink tables, shelves stocked with videos and a large-screen TV for viewing films. An amply supplied bar surrounded by cushioned bar stools occupies the forward corner, while aft doors lead to a covered stern deck.
Outdoor stairs lead up one deck to a small library and the bridge; two decks up to an open observation area complete with plastic lounge chairs, a Whirlpool spa and the vessel's eight kayaks. There is also an indoor, circular stairway connecting all decks except the upper, Observation Deck. Well-chosen artwork throughout reflects the yacht's destinations.
Safari Quest has no onboard workout facilities, but there's certainly no lack of exercise with daily stops for walking tours, wilderness hikes or kayaking. The top deck, open-air Jacuzzi provides a soothing way to start or end an adventure-packed day.
With the exception of private charters and special family cruises, Safari Quest is not suitable for children younger than 14. Cabins can't accommodate an extra bed, and children older than 14 who are the third member of a party will need separate rooms.
* May require additional fees