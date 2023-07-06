Public Rooms

Like most luxury yachts, the widow-wrapped Main Deck salon and adjacent bar serve as prime gathering spots -- at least until a sudden wildlife sighting calls everyone out on deck to observe. The spacious room is furnished with curving sofas upholstered in burgundy, several drink tables, shelves stocked with videos and a large-screen TV for viewing films. An amply supplied bar surrounded by cushioned bar stools occupies the forward corner, while aft doors lead to a covered stern deck.

Outdoor stairs lead up one deck to a small library and the bridge; two decks up to an open observation area complete with plastic lounge chairs, a Whirlpool spa and the vessel's eight kayaks. There is also an indoor, circular stairway connecting all decks except the upper, Observation Deck. Well-chosen artwork throughout reflects the yacht's destinations.