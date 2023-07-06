  • Write a Review
Safari Quest Review

4.0 / 5.0
18 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Ginger Dingus
Contributor

The fortunate few who choose to sail aboard Safari Quest experience the ultimate in yachting, as opposed to cruising. The pampered, all-inclusive lifestyle begins the moment you arrive at the airport and are whisked to the hotel or yacht. While you're onboard, the entire vessel is yours to enjoy, be it dropping by the bridge for a friendly chat with the Captain or sipping a cognac while soaking in the open-air Jacuzzi.

With only 21 guests -- active, well-traveled, mostly American couples in the 30- to 60-something range -- and nine crewmembers, everyone connects right away. This is a highly social venue, not a place to disappear and be alone. The ambiance is that of an exclusive country house party, only this movable feast cruises from scenic locale to wildlife adventure to remote native village. The captain maneuvers the yacht within feet of tumbling waterfalls, within yards of curious bears and as close as he can safely get to calving glaciers. For even closer encounters, passengers explore Alaska's pristine wilderness by Zodiac or kayak.

Pros

An intimate yachting experience in scenic locales

Cons

Lower level cabins offer no outside views

Bottom Line

Perfect for cruisers who enjoy active pursuits like kayaking and hiking

About

Passengers: 21
Crew: 11
Passenger to Crew: 1.91:1
Launched: 1992

Fellow Passengers

The Un-Cruise Adventures passenger is typically upscale, well-traveled and sophisticated. The Alaskan venue attracts an active, adventuresome 30- to 60-something group of outdoor enthusiasts.

UnCruise Safari Quest Dress Code

Forget the suit and tie. Casual attire, layered to match changing weather conditions works best in Alaska. Bring hiking boots, jeans, sweaters and a warm jacket. Rain slickers and rubber boots are provided.

UnCruise Safari Quest Cruiser Reviews

Great Week

We were 14 happy people on the Safari Quest Seattle to Seattle. Fabulous crew catered to our individual and collective interests.Read More
Barbara Muesing

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Fantastic!

Refreshments were provided as we waited but most of us explored the downtown area until we left for the Safari Quest mid-afternoon that was berthed at Pier 69. We were greeted with champagne.Read More
Glaciers

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Extraordinary experiene

I expected a lot more motion, but Safari Quest is quite stable. We were offered motion-sickness medicine the first night, and that was the only time I used it.Read More
dbjennings

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

UnCruise Safari Quest Pacific Northwest Cruise 2016

The crew was on the back deck of the Safari Quest to help us get in and out of the skiff. Lunch was terrific… again!Read More
Chris555

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

UnCruise Adventures Fleet
Safari Quest
18 reviews
Safari Explorer
33 reviews
