This trip far exceeded my expectations. I hoped to see all of the animals you hear about and we did. Bears catching salmon, okras, whales bubble net feeding, otters, sea lions and seals, eagles and puffins. Kayaking in Glacier Bay and having a front row seat of Marjorie calving. Skiff tours and bushwhacking also filling the days.
We wanted a small ship and with 36 passengers, this trip ...
34 of us set sail on 2/23 to explore the marine world around the western side of four islands. The Explorer was filled with an engaging and inclusive group of passengers, who were just the nicest group of people imaginable.(you can ask the crew). Highlights include the night snorkel with manta rays. There were more opportunities to snorkel in Kealakekua Bay. I really enjoyed swimming off the ...
This is our 4th cruise with Uncruise and it was very nice. The ship had a great crew who were knowledgeable, friendly , and hard working. They make all activities enjoyable and easy. Food was good with several choices. Was nice that the portions were not too generous. Also good that the chef did not over salt anything. Ship was very clean. Our only complaint was the bed location in our ...
UnCruise Hawaii Cruise Review - An Amazing Trip
By Ken Montgomery, 4th time UnCruise passenger Jan 2018
The UnCruise trip from Kona to Molokai (northbound)was a wonderful trip In so many ways. We were on the Safari Explorer for 7 nights. We embarked on Saturday Jan 27th, 2018. There were 33 passengers & 16 crew. There are 18 staterooms. We saw lots of whales, dolphins, turtles, Manta Rays ...
We chose this cruise due to the small size & no dress code. Flew into Honolulu, stayed overnight & toured Pearl Harbor Saturday morning. Then flew to Molokai for the cruise embarkation. Ship was fine but the master cabins were lacking (see detailed cabin review). The food was good to very good. Experienced Uncruisers told us they believed the food quality has diminished significantly in recent ...
We chose UnCruise because of a friend's recommendation and our aversion to large cruise ships and preference for adventure cruising. If what you want is floor shows, mega-restaurants, work out gyms, balconies, and relaxing cruising go elsewhere. But if you have a spirit of adventure, want to actually physically do something, encounter Alaska up close AND have fabulous food, personally involved ...
Our weather was not great but the trip was superb. First, this is a cruise for people who enjoy nature and learning about it. We truly had an up close and personal encounter with whales, harbor seals, orcas, and bears. Each evening we had a nice lecture after dinner. The crew was amazing! Our guide was simply the best in the business. Our chef catered to each person’s needs and made terrific ...
AMAZING - 5 days off the grid and Alaska was cool too. UnCruise adventures was like being on an excursion for 7 days. We stopped in every inlet and saw Sea Otters, Sea Lions, bears, Bald eagles, and humpback whales. We hiked, kayaked and watched nature pass. We didn't once stopped at one of those cruise owned ports. We had a park ranger on board that provided tons of information and perspective. ...
We wanted a small boat experience to do the Inside Passage and chose the Safari Explorer which had a capacity of only 36. Fortunately from Seattle to Ketchikan there were only 12 of us as it was the first cruise of the season, and 26 from Ketchikan up to Juneau - this made their service even better.
The staff were helpful, knowledgeable and professional in every sense. Our excursions on the ...
My husband & I are in our sixties and love small ship exploration trips. Our cruise of the Hawaiian islands with Un-Cruise was our best trip yet. It's all about the small ship casual experience (less than 30 guests). Definitely worth the price. No fancy stuff. No entertainment. No crowds. Just great staff and fellow travelers who love the same things we do: nature, fish, animals, hiking, ...