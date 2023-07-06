Safari Explorer has only one dining room, located on C Deck. It's a simple space that serves as the restaurant for every meal onboard. Tables accommodate parties of six, and it's completely sit-where-you wish -- and most people change it up every meal as they get to know their fellow passengers. All meals are plated; there's no room for a buffet onboard.

Dining on Safari Explorer is truly exceptional, playing on simple yet brilliantly elevated ingredients and dishes. There's no menu for any meal. Instead, there's a special of the day for breakfast, as well as a meat and vegetarian option at lunch, and a meat, fish and vegetarian choice at dinner. Breakfast might include French toast with fresh, local blueberries and maple syrup, or Spam (a Hawaiian favorite) with scrambled eggs and rice. Sides like thick-cut bacon and chicken sausage and toast are always available. Midway through breakfast, the chef will pop out of the kitchen to describe the afternoon and evening meals, and servers will ask what you'd like for the rest of the day. (You can change your mind, but it helps cut down on food waste.)

At lunch, diners are treated to dishes like venison loco moco (another Hawaiian tradition) and shrimp nicoise salad. Passengers can opt for simple salads or deli sandwiches if they're not into the daily special. And, of course, there's a lunch dessert, which changes every day. Homemade ice creams (especially the chocolate) are to die for.

For dinner, items will include popular Hawaiian fish dishes, like broiled opakapaka. You also might get lamb or venison. Vegetarian dishes are inventive, with options like polenta-stuffed peppers. The best part at dinner: If you can't decide, you can order half portions of two or three choices. Portion sizes are pleasantly small, so if you want more, just ask.

Ingredients for all meals are fresh; you might actually see your chef in port picking up items for that day's recipes. Allergies are taken very seriously, and the chef and wait staff go out of the way to make sure they offer plenty of options even for those with challenging requirements.