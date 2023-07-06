Bathrooms include small showers and a toilet. For the most part, sinks are located in the main living area. Passengers are provided towels, robes, hair dryers and large bottles of natural organic shampoo, conditioner and shower gel. (Safari Explorer crew are very conscious of the environment, and the ship is designed with amenities and policies aimed at making the smallest impact on the areas the ship visits.) Lotion isn't provided, so you'll need to bring your own. In keeping with the eco-friendly nature of the ship, consider a natural brand of lotion that won't hurt the reefs you're swimming near.

Those new to UnCruise Adventures might be surprised to find their cabins don't come with keys. During the day, you simply leave your stateroom unlocked. At night, you can flip a dead bolt if you'd like. They also come with "Do Not Disturb" signs that feature small orbs that you can light up if you need help in your cabin. This feature is most likely to be used when seas are rougher and passengers are feeling motion sickness and can't safely walk the decks.

Almost all cabins are located on the B (second) Deck, and those open to a promenade that encircles the ship. Cabins lack sufficient hooks or clotheslines for hanging wet apparel and gear, so many passengers will tie up clothes on the promenade's railing.

You won't find any connecting or accessible cabins onboard. Rooms are cleaned each morning and freshened up each night, with an occasional sweet treat magically appearing on your pillow.

Single: A 124-square-foot single cabin is located on the B Deck. It includes a fixed queen bed.

Master: Nine cabins on Safari Explorer fall into this category. All run from 124 to 136 square feet, and you'll find them all on the B Deck. Five of them feature fixed queen beds.

Commander: Those seeking slightly more space can book the 159-square-foot Commander cabin. Safari Explorer offers two of these, both located at the back of the B Deck. The additional space is noticeable in the living area, which features either a king or two twin beds, complete with nightstands.

Admiral: Safari Explorer offers three Admiral category cabins. Each features either a king or twin beds and a private bath with Jacuzzi tub (in addition to a shower). Cabins in this category are between 201 and 263 square feet. One is located on the B Deck, while two more are found on the C (first) Deck. While UnCruise Adventures' Safari Explorer isn't designed to accommodate wheelchairs, and cruises are active in nature, those with problems with stairs might be most comfortable in the Admiral cabins on C Deck, as they're on the same level as the ship's restaurant, bar and marine deck.

Junior Commodore: The ship's only Junior Commodore cabin is located at the front of the ship on B Deck. At 167 square feet, this cabin includes a separate sitting area, twin beds that can be combined to form a king, and a Jacuzzi tub and shower.

Commodore Suite: Safari Explorer features two Commodore Suites, which range from 255 to 275 square feet. Both are located on the top deck, the A Deck. These include separate sitting areas, king or twin beds, narrow private balconies, small refrigerators and Jacuzzi tubs and showers. These are the only cabins that can accommodate up to three passengers.