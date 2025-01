Review for a Alaska Cruise on Safari Endeavour

We chose Un cruise because a boat is the best way to see these parts of Alaska, and we are not Cruise-type travelers. We wanted the ability to see more out of the way areas, and to have access to them via hikes, skiffs, or kayaks. We also wanted a smaller boat with fewer travelers and a staff that would be able to educate us about what we were visiting and seeing. Though more expensive than ...