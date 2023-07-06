The ship has a full white-tablecloth dining room on its lower deck, where all meals are served via cheerful table service; there are no buffets. At breakfast, which begins at 8 a.m., you'll be offered specials like lemon ricotta pancakes or eggs Benedict, but you can request bacon and eggs if that's what you desire. (A continental breakfast is set up for early risers at 6:30 a.m.) Served at noon, between morning and afternoon activities, lunch is a casual meal, usually a soup, salad or hot sandwich, along with dessert. An onboard pastry chef means that you'll have plenty of calories to work off. Appetizers and snacks are served in the bar during cocktail hour. Coffee and tea are available in the dining room all day long, and you can get lemonade at the bar any time.

Dinners on Safari Endeavour are lingering affairs, where people share stories of the activities they did during the day. Dinner's three courses include a soup, salad or appetizer; a choice of a meat, seafood or vegetarian entree; and a dessert. (So try not to fill up on too many slices of the fresh bread on the table -- it's tempting, we know.) While there's no assigned seating, tables are set up as six- and eight-tops, so unless you're with a group (like most of the Un-Cruise Adventures cruises, Safari Endeavour hosts many family gatherings), you will be mingling with others. There's no room service. While the ship is casual overall, most people did change into long pants at dinner.

Wine and beer are included in the price of a Safari Endeavour cruise. A mixed drink special is usually offered during cocktail hour, but you will pay for premium spirits.