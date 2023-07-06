The three entry-level room classes, including Captain, Commander and Master, average about 108 square feet. These rooms have either two twin beds or a king with memory foam mattresses, a desk and chair, closets for belongings, and a porthole or picture window. (Alas, the windows on the ship don't open.) Storage under the beds allows you to hide your soft-sided suitcase without a problem. The compact bathrooms have separate showers and toilets, although it's still a tight fit. At 157 square feet, the Admiral rooms each have a little more storage space, plus a refrigerator.

The largest cabins, the four Commodore suites, comprise two rooms that make up 234 square feet. The sitting rooms are separate from the bedrooms and feature glass French balcony doors that open into the fresh air. The bathrooms in these suites have quartz countertops that look like granite and separate Jacuzzi tubs and showers.