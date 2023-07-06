Each day, the Safari Endeavour staff offer passengers several options for activities. Guided paddles, hikes, wildlife outings and shore excursions are all included in the cost of your cruise. Special guest speakers, such as photo experts or wine connoisseurs, are scheduled on theme cruises to give talks on several evenings. On a non-theme cruise, a crewmember might discuss topics like sailing, photography or whales, and a ranger always boards the ship during the Glacier Bay portion of the Alaska trips. The crew is on the lookout for seals, bears, eagles and other photo-worthy fauna.
Even if you're a couch potato, you should give the ship's outdoor offerings a try. The ship has a launch dock made specifically for kayaks, which makes it easy to get in and out without getting wet. The crew is gently encouraging, and you never feel stupid for taking it easy or trying something new, such as standup paddle-boarding or snorkeling. Plus, you can still get out into the wilderness on scheduled sightseeing trips on a pontoon or an inflatable skiff.
Onboard, the ship's bar, which has 10 wines (both red and white) and six beers on tap, does brisk business in the main salon, particularly during happy hour, when a special drink is touted. A second, more intimate wine bar off the dining room on the cabin deck hosts a wine-tasting event once a week during each cruise.
Safari Endeavour is a place where the onus is on passengers to make their own fun. On a typical evening aboard, you'll find most cruisers hanging in the bar, talking with friends or reading their Kindles. The ship does offer DVD's that passengers can watch in their cabins.
Before the ship launched, the line refurbished the interior, paying particular attention to the public areas. The ship's salon on the main deck, where the bar is housed, is spacious and open, with large windows on both sides and easy access to the bow viewing area outdoors (perfect for when whales surface). A plethora of seating options accommodates both small and large groups, who use the space to hang out and chat or to spend time reading and watching the scenery.
Just off the dining room, the ship has a resource library, where introverts can browse in peace.
A Safari Endeavour cruise is not recommended for travelers with mobility issues, as there are no elevators. Some of the doors have lips, which you'll need to be able to step over. You'd also want to be able to board a skiff to get the most out of wildlife trips or be able to view a glacier up close.
Safari Endeavour has two dedicated rooms for massage therapy, and a treatment is included in the price of the cruise. You'll have more leeway with your appointments if you book at the beginning of the cruise, as passengers who haven't received their treatments yet begin to panic at the end. Several fitness machines and a two-person sauna are located on the top deck, although they don't seem to get much use, as passengers prefer to get their exercise during the day's activities.
Two six-person hot tubs on the ship's upper deck provide evening-under-the-stars enjoyment. On the partially covered bridge deck, passengers can relax outside with drinks or card games, take a morning yoga class (offered daily) and watch the scenery go by. Wildlife-lovers will also enjoy the easily accessible viewing area at the ship's bow on the main deck, perfect for whale-watching or seal-spotting.
Safari Endeavour attracts a more mature audience, although the company has found that multigenerational groups are drawn to the small-ship experience. The ship doesn't have any cruises planned specifically for kids or families.
Parents should know their children's physical limits, as there aren't any special hikes or paddles geared toward kids. Noisy electronics, such as personal DVD players or video games, wouldn't be welcomed by fellow passengers looking to get away from it all; if you bring them, keep them in your cabin. And, while the kitchen does take some special meal requests, your children should be prepared to eat the same food as adults during the trip.
