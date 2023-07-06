Entertainment & Activities

Each day, the Safari Endeavour staff offer passengers several options for activities. Guided paddles, hikes, wildlife outings and shore excursions are all included in the cost of your cruise. Special guest speakers, such as photo experts or wine connoisseurs, are scheduled on theme cruises to give talks on several evenings. On a non-theme cruise, a crewmember might discuss topics like sailing, photography or whales, and a ranger always boards the ship during the Glacier Bay portion of the Alaska trips. The crew is on the lookout for seals, bears, eagles and other photo-worthy fauna.

Even if you're a couch potato, you should give the ship's outdoor offerings a try. The ship has a launch dock made specifically for kayaks, which makes it easy to get in and out without getting wet. The crew is gently encouraging, and you never feel stupid for taking it easy or trying something new, such as standup paddle-boarding or snorkeling. Plus, you can still get out into the wilderness on scheduled sightseeing trips on a pontoon or an inflatable skiff.

Onboard, the ship's bar, which has 10 wines (both red and white) and six beers on tap, does brisk business in the main salon, particularly during happy hour, when a special drink is touted. A second, more intimate wine bar off the dining room on the cabin deck hosts a wine-tasting event once a week during each cruise.

Safari Endeavour is a place where the onus is on passengers to make their own fun. On a typical evening aboard, you'll find most cruisers hanging in the bar, talking with friends or reading their Kindles. The ship does offer DVD's that passengers can watch in their cabins.