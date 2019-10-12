The boat holds 22 passengers and we only had 9. The service onboard was top notch. The food and cocktails were super. The expedition leader, Jeremy, was so knowledgeable and offered options for every level of activity. We hiked (easy and moderate), kayaked, and rode a skiff daily. There were evening talks and movies. The staff was friendly and always helpful.
This was the San Juan Islands ...
The cabins are quite small and basic, which makes sense because the ship was small. But they are smaller than a standard cruise ship by a good measure. Unlike a larger ship there was nowhere to go that there weren't (lots of) other people, no sense of solitude on the boat. Cocktails were amazing (and yes, included), but the food was generally mediocre, sometimes worse. And the portion size was ...
The start of our trip to the USA was meant to be the highlight of the Inside Passage cruise starting on 24 April for the 12-night trip to Juneau. Unfortunately, far from being the highlight of our trip, it was not the experience we were expecting or had been promised in the company’s various promotions.
We had not been at sea for 24 hours when the ship suffered the first of several significant ...
We felt super safe with all of the Covid protocols which influenced our decision. The weather did not cooperate (65 mph winds) so we missed 2 days of land activities. The crew was the best and they planned talks, documentaries, games, etc. to fill in the time. Water activities were all cancelled but we had hikes, winery visits, etc. Food and drinks were outstanding. Cabins are small and old ...
We wanted a cruise with adventure, where we were not treated as cogs in the corporate revenue machine, where we learned something new, saw new sites, and were trusted to do stuff alone, plus given the cool stuff to do it with. And, yeah, UnCruise exceeded every expectation. We were thrilled to be on the Wilderness Explorer (not just because we made it with only moments to spare on our last ...
This trip far exceeded my expectations. I hoped to see all of the animals you hear about and we did. Bears catching salmon, okras, whales bubble net feeding, otters, sea lions and seals, eagles and puffins. Kayaking in Glacier Bay and having a front row seat of Marjorie calving. Skiff tours and bushwhacking also filling the days.
We wanted a small ship and with 36 passengers, this trip ...
TLDR: Based on our experience on this UnCruise we put a down payment on a future cruise.
We had an absolutely amazing trip aboard the Wilderness Discoverer on our Glacier Bay National Park Adventure. One morning, while eating breakfast, "Orcas off the port bow" blared over the intercom. The cafeteria cleared out, the captain slowed down, and just about everyone on board spent the next 15 ...
This was our second trip with Uncruise so I knew what to expect. No extra charges for anything during the trip. Great service, and especially this trip very friendly staff. Completely relaxed atmosphere between activities of the day - usually 3 choices of things to do, kayaking to (yes) snorkeling and bushwhacking. Knowledgeable guides. We looked forward to all meals and the open seating so ...
Wow! What a trip! Like most others have said, I didn't have any interest in overrunning small Alaskan towns with thousands of my newest "friends." A large ship wouldn't get me as close to the nature and incredible wildlife of Alaska. I also don't like being nickeled and dimed each day of my trip. To be able to get up close to glaciers, go on 2 excursions a day, and have all insanely delicious ...
We just finished Uncruise's Rivers of Adventure cruise along the Snake and Columbia rivers (departure Oct 12 from Clarkston WA). It was a lovely cruise through a beautiful area of the country, that I think alot of people don't know about, but should. The canyon scenery was really spectacular. Also, this is great cruise for people who like to hike. We did 3 good hikes: the falls at Palouse ...