Both Studios and Balconies are meant for two people, with the main difference being the view of the outside. The rooms work better for couples than two friends traveling together, as the twin beds are set in place and can't be moved; the ship staff can put a small divider between the beds for a little more privacy and also make them up with single duvets, but you're still sleeping really close to each other . For that reason, we'd discourage people from taking part in the line's solo traveler room share program, unless you're very comfortable with strangers. Bring close friends only.

The B has a strong design aesthetic throughout the rest of the ship, so the cabins, with crisp white walls, mirrors and headboards providing pops of bright red, feel understated in a good way. There is no art on the padded fabric walls, although the hallways outside the rooms are a riot of black-and-white geometric patterns on the walls and carpet. Celeb-spotters will enjoy checking out the glossy corridor portraits of current cultural icons, such as Chris Pratt, Donald Glover and Taylor Swift (four members of the Kardashian/West/Jenner clan are pictured). Bonus points if you can identify them all.

All cabins come with comfy Savoir beds (which are also found on Uniworld) that are anchored by two tall white side cabinets. Open one up and you'll find bedside outlets, both American and European, USB ports, headphone jacks and reading lights, as well as six cubbies for clothing. Closets have space to hang clothes, a safe and also an outlet to charge your QuietVox listening device (we love that it's tucked away, as opposed to taking up valuabe desk space). A small vanity holds even more outlets and USB ports, and have glass bottles of tap water that are regularly refilled (there's also a chair, but the tight quarters mean you'd be hard pressed to pull it out). Suitcases can be stored under the bed.

The flat-screen TVs on the mirrored walls are full of features, including onboard menus, the daily schedule, safety information and a camera that shows what's going on in the lounge (it's tucked under the TV button). A menu of radio and TV stations are available and there are also on-demand movies that you can rent for 5 euro. The best thing about the TV system is that they are Bluetooth-enabled and connected with an overhead speaker, so you can hook up your phone and play your own music.

The bathrooms are tight but attractive, with white tile floors and shower. The shower has glass doors and feels fairly spacious compared to the rest of the cabin. Products are BeeKind, a paraben-free offshoot of Gilchrist & Soames, and include shower gel and a combination shampoo/conditioner attached to the wall in the shower and hand gel and body lotion near the bowl sink. There's some storage under the sink and one hook on the bathroom door. A blue LED light serves as a nightlight. A hair dryer is provided.

Studio: Deck 1 features Studio cabins, which are the same size as the Balcony cabins one deck above -- the main difference being a picture window. Cute wooden slats block light and keep people from looking in.

Balcony: The balcony here is a French balcony; you can perhaps stick a foot out on the small ledge, but you'll be leaning out rather than sitting. The same white wooden slats block out light; we liked that the panels were divided in an upper and lower configuration so you keep the top open for natural light while still leaving the bottom closed for privacy. The Balcony cabins are located on Deck 2.

Triple: Unusual in river cruising, The B has two triple cabins on Deck 2 that are well suited to friends traveling together. The three beds are arranged pod-style, with two on the top facing each other and one bottom bunk. Once you're in your pod, you have your own outlets, USB ports, headphone jack, storage cubbies and a mini TV at your feet (you also have your own colored mood lighting). A privacy screen comes down to shut out your roommates. It's all rather compact and well-designed, although not recommended for the claustrophobic or heavy packers. The rooms have a picture window and the bathrooms have a marble design in the shower.

Suite: At almost twice the size of the other cabins, the four suites onboard are a worthwhile splurge for couples who need more space or who like to hang out in their rooms. While they aren't true suites with two separate rooms, the cabins feature a bed that faces the river, not the wall, and there's a large double French balcony. Additional seating includes two black chairs and a glass table. The bathrooms are huge, with a double vanity, a large shower with glass doors and a heated towel rack. Other perks include robes and slippers, free laundry and an in-suite espresso machine (there's also a mini-bar, but you have to pay for the contents). All suites are located midship on Deck 2.