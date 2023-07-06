Rather than pay the single supplement, solo cruisers are given the option to be paired with a roommate at booking, who they will meet on the first day of the cruise, and pay a "twin share" double occupancy rate. While this option might sound attractive from a budgetary stance, we don't recommend it. Everyone who had booked this way on our sailing took one look at how close the beds are together (because of room dimensions, two twins are pushed together to be a queen and they are not able to be separated by more than a few inches) and asked for their own room. Luckily, rooms were available, but this might not always be the case. It's close quarters for even friends to share.

Rooms, for the most part, are fairly small, though smart design has made them comfortable and functional. Mirrors in every direction create the illusion of more space, and are handy for getting ready, but can also be a little disconcerting if you don't like to see yourself at all times (waking up, sitting on the toilet). While there is tons of striking art around the ship, none is in cabins.

All cabins come with plush Savoir beds; plenty of outlets (American and European), including USB outlets, for charging; a flat-screen TV; safes; glass bottles of water that are refilled; reading lights on both sides of the bed; a charging station for your QuietVox listening devices; responsive climate control and copious amounts of storage space. Two people with large suitcases still had extra room leftover in closets in a standard room, after unpacking everything. Wooden hangers, plenty of shelves and individual shelving and drawer units (though a bit shallow) provide a nook and cranny for anything you could want to stash. We did notice that both the safe and the phone are relegated to one side of these units, so ultimately one person has to deal with the extra clutter. Empty suitcases fit under the bed. There is a small desk with a chair in studio and balcony rooms, but not in the studio triple. Suites feature a large desk.

Housekeeping begins rounds at 9 a.m. Since this ship gets started later than most, it's important to stick your Do Not Disturb pillow on the door if you don't want a knock this early. The velvet door hangers are a touch brought over from the other Uniworld ships.

A modern and thoughtful touch in the cabins of The A is that both the television and an overhead speaker are Bluetooth-enabled. (If you're not sure how to sync your device, a crew member will happily help.) This allows you to play your own music through the TV or a dedicated sound system. The TV is also where you can go for all onboard menus, shore excursion offerings, safety and FAQ information, and the daily program. Tons of channels from CNN to Animal Planet, TLC and MTV are available to watch, as well as a number of movies on demand. We found the list of radio stations to be a little odd. We think a list of podcasts -- maybe about the areas we were sailing -- would have been a bit more relevant for in-room listening.

Light switches are dimming, but not intuitive -- the longer you hold down the switch the brighter or dimmer the lights become. Also, prepare to continuously turn on the wrong light as the bathroom light is not the switch nearest to the bathroom.

Bathrooms are surprisingly spacious and feel luxe due to the marbleized effect of the surfaces. The large shower with glass doors is even bigger than in some premium ocean cruise cabins we've stayed in. There is an overhead outlet for a shaver, a makeup mirror with a light, a bowl sink, cup for toothbrushes, a high-powered hair dryer and plenty of room under the sink to stow toiletries. A blue LED light stays on and serves as a gentle nightlight. Products are BeeKind, a collection by Gilchrist and Soames, that doesn't use parabens or artificial ingredients and supports sustainable pollination research. We love the choice of liquid hand soap over sticky bar soap at the sink; the soap has honey and lemongrass extract while the body lotion features chamomile. In the shower there is a gel dispenser, similar to the hand soap, and a conditioning shampoo. You will need to bring your own face wash and hair products if you're not a fan of the all-in-one.

An extra hook in the room would be helpful to hang both towels, and not take much space. There is only one hook on the back of the bathroom door.

Studio: There are 29 Studio cabins onboard The A, and they are all located on Deck 1. The color scheme for these rooms is a soothing blue-gray. A picture window is along the wall with white wooden slatted blinds to keep light -- and onlookers -- from peering in. We love the little touches, like stitched blue stripes on the down comforter (the lines are red in balcony rooms).

Balcony: There are 26 Balcony cabins on The A, located on Deck 2. The balcony is a French balcony (you can only step out from a sliding glass door). These rooms are identified by their rich red wall coverings. The same slatted blinds help keep the room private. (Tip: to keep it darker in the morning flip the blinds up, not down)

Studio Triple: There are two Studio Triples (rooms 232 and 233) onboard. These rooms look very Space Age with one lofted twin bed and one twin bunk, but each unit is in its own little pod, with separate TV screens, storage space and outlets (European). Adding to the effect are individually controlled touchpads that allow each occupant to manipulate the color of their unit, across the spectrum of the rainbow. The triples are outfitted with most of the same amenities as other rooms, including a picture window; however limited storage space must be shared with an additional person -- pack light.

Suite: Located on Deck 2 of The A are four suites. The biggest differentiator of these rooms is the space, plus a large French balcony with two sliding glass doors. Suites make use of the additional room with a small glass table and two chairs, larger desk and exceptionally big bathroom with double sinks and a heated towel rack. Anyone staying in a suite also has use of an in-suite espresso machine, complimentary mini-bar, robes and free laundry services. Suites are red with white trim and a black headboard; bathrooms are the same gray-and-white marble.