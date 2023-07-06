  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Mein Schiff Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
36 reviews
See all photos

TUI Cruises -- a joint venture between Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and German shipping and travel giant TUI AG -- christened its first ship, "Mein Schiff," in 2009. The ship serves German-speaking cruise travelers, from families to couples to older folks.

The story behind the unusual name? TUI Cruises held a contest to determine the ship's moniker, and more than 11,000 people sent in over 30,000 suggestions. The winner was Mein Schiff, which translates to "my ship."

Mein Schiff will be familiar to some cruisers -- it was transferred to TUI from sister company Celebrity Cruises, for which it sailed as Celebrity Galaxy beginning in 1996 (Interestingly, Galaxy was actually built in Germany at Meyer Werft).

Following the handover from Celebrity to Tui in March 2009, work began on a 50 million euro conversion, which included the addition of more than 200 balcony cabins (As Celebrity Galaxy, there were just 220 balcony cabins). The ship also now boasts spa cabins and family suites.

Mein Schiff's livery is one of the most unique in cruising, with huge calligraphy-style writing along the side of the hull designed to evoke "emotional associations with maritime holidays," according to TUI Cruises.

Mein Schiff features 13 lounges and bars, as well as a refurbished sushi restaurant and a steakhouse. Passengers can relax as there is no need to book for dinner -- all dining is open seating. Wine and beer with dinner are included in the fare.

One very European touch is that every cabin features an espresso machine to help provide that kick-start to the day.

Other highlights of the ship include a 1,700-square-metre spa area boasting recliners for relaxation; private spa suites; and a 2,200-square-meter pool deck with private cabanas.

About

Passengers: 1924
Crew: 780
Passenger to Crew: 2.47:1

Find a cruise

Any Month
Tui Cruises Mein Schiff Cruiser Reviews

Mein Schiff 1 - a German "feel good ship" - all inclusive concept with homing style

The planned itinerary - from Hamburg (Mein Schiff 2) and Kiel (Mein Schiff 1) towards the Norwegian Fjords needed to be changed, because Norway did not open its fjords in time.Read More
cruisegermany

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Mein Schiff 2- world's first cruise after the pandemic

Mein Schiff 2 is new and fresh. The decor is pretty nice, although it's a rather simple Scandinavian style.Read More
WorldTraveler151208

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Very good Corona concept - poor AI concept.

What remains as a conclusion: 7 days on a very large ship with a perfect hygiene concept and nice cabins - mediocre culinary and above all an AI concept that is not relaxing but annoying.But on the positive side: TUI's Corona concept is convincing, the check-in hassle-free, the staff in Kiel very nice.Read More
ochealaaf

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Fantastic Re-Start in Greece - Mein Schiff 6

But this was not too difficult cause the ship was not fully booked. the regular capacity of the Mein Schiff 6 lies between 2550 passengers(double occupancy) and 2810 passengers(max. capacity).Read More
CruiseMH

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

TUI Cruises Fleet
Mein Schiff
36 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map