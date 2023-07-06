With sister vessels TUI Skyla and TUI Isla, the ship attracts many Brits who are already familiar with TUI's land-based holidays and ocean cruises offered by Marella.

All of the cruises on the 155-passenger ship are sold as Full Board Plus, which includes flights from UK airports, an up to 23kg baggage allowance, transfers, all meals with wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner, Wi-Fi and all tips. Bar drinks can be purchased individually or customers can upgrade to all-inclusive.

The ship has a choice of two dining venues, the main Verdastro restaurant and informal Bistro, which are both situated next to each other and serve a buffet breakfast, with a la carte meals at lunch and dinner in Verdastro. The restaurants are open seating with tables for two, four and six. Al fresco dining is also available on the sun deck with barbecues when the weather allows.

Cabins, located across three passenger decks, come in five categories and include cabins for single travellers; one with a French balcony (a relative rarity on river ships).

All cabins have ensuite bathrooms, air conditioning, a hair dryer, flat-screen TV and safe.

The Standard cabins can be found on the lower and middle decks and they all measure 129 square feet and have fixed double beds. The lowest cabins have portholes and the ones on the middle deck have a full-size window. The one single 129-square-feet Standard cabin on the lower deck has a single bed plus a desk and chair. Also on the lower deck are 161-square-feet Superior cabins with king-size beds, a desk and chair. These can also be configured as twins.

French Balcony cabins, with floor-to-ceiling windows, all measure 129 square feet and are situated on the lower and middle decks. There is also one, exactly the same size, which is a single cabin. Aside from this solo stateroom, they all have fixed double beds. Superior French balcony staterooms, which can be configured as doubles or twins, are situated on the middle and upper decks these measure 161 square feet.

The largest cabins are the 258-square-feet French Balcony Suites on the upper deck which can be configured as doubles or twins. They have larger bathrooms, a dressing area, sofa, coffee table and desk.

The top deck is split into zones, with different spots for relaxation and activities, including yoga and stretching classes. There is also a barbecue area for dining, weather permitting. TUI Maya also has a small shop and bookshelf next to the 24-hour reception desk and a small wellness are with a whirlpool and sauna.

There are two lounges. The main one is the Observatory lounge and bar, which is also used for port talks and evening entertainment. The smaller Club Lounge, which has a digital fireplace, is a more intimate gathering spot with a bar serving specialty coffee and cocktails.

As an adults-only line there are no facilities for children.

TUI Maya offers sailings on the Danube, Rhine, Moselle, Main and Dutch and Belgian waterways, ranging from week-long cruises to the 14-night "European Icons" itinerary from Amsterdam to Budapest.