We are seasoned sea cruisers and have done 3 other river cruises with two other companies, more expensive ones . Having done a P&O Xmas Cruise last year which was not very Chrismassy, we chose the Tui Rhine Christmas Charm itinery actually over xmas.
Flight from Gatwick was actually very good even though it was an early start. Our pre-booked travel assistance was excellant and the same upon ...
We were told on the afternoon of day 2 that the boat couldn't get to most of our remaining destinations. River levels were originally blamed but the captain confirmed there were major issues with an engine and broken propeller. We didn't get to any 'Gems' after that. Strasbourg and Basel were cancelled.- the 2 places most people wanted to visit. As Tui knew about this 3- 4 weeks previously we ...
This was our second time on a Tui River cruise, selected because we wanted to do the Dutch part of the Rhine and the price. We were on the Skyla previously and the Isla has the same layout. We had a French balcony room on the top level - it was compact but had everything we needed, including a decent shower.
The Tui meet and greet at Amsterdam airport was good (the BA flight was not so good ...
ICONS OF EUROPE- TUI RIVER CRUISES - ISLA 28th APRIL – 13th MAY 2024
Before booking, we searched many review sites and found nothing to suggest that we would experience any of the problems below. We have travelled extensively and have never complained about a cruise before or posted a review like this. We wish we had found an honest review like this of tui river cruises before we booked.
We ...
Not sure where to start. Bags not taken to cabin, had to get them ourselves after a considerable time on boat. The weather turned hot so they put the air conditioning on. It was so cold in the main bar where the entertainment was in the evening that everyone was sitting with coats on. When we boarded the ladies toilet by the main bar was out of commission and remained so until the twelfth day of ...
We got an excellent last minute deal to go on a Rhine river cruise from Basel to Amsterdam. Since we had done an east Danube cruise on TUI Skyla in the previous year and had a great time, we decided to book this one straight away.
We flew from London Heathrow to Basel early morning via British Airways. Flight was fine and we got to Basel about 15 minutes behind schedule due to a delayed ...
We had a great itinerary on the Rhine explorer cruise, although we did miss most of Amsterdam due to a move to Zaandam and no shuttle bus provided. The boat itself was nicely decorated as were the cabins. Bar and entertainment staff were great. However, the food was a major disappointment. It was basic, not always well cooked and lacked variety. It was also poorly organised. If you like your food ...
We choose this cruise as a first time river cruiser, the staff at Tui were brilliant and as we were booking for 6 of us they were great. The Tui isla was clean and modern not luxury but very good and the beds were really comfortable. They were very well staffed with all staff being helpfull and couldnt do enough for us. Great food, good choices and there was always something to eat, the salad bar ...
We chose this cruise because we had done a Rhine cruise before and really enjoyed it. Unfortunately, this cruise did not live up to expectations. The good points: the boat is lovely, very clean and comfortable. Good size cabin with plenty of storage. Great sun deck, superb food and lovely staff.
The down side was the itinerary, very disappointing. Apart from Koblenz, the boat was moored a ...