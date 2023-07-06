Launched in 2022, TUI Isla is operated by TUI River Cruises. Along with sister ships TUI Skyla and TUI Maya, the 155-passenger TUI Isla offers value-for-money cruises with a large number of inclusions over and above most other river lines. All itineraries are sold as Full Board Plus, which covers all meals, wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner, Wi-Fi and gratuities. Bar drinks are not included, but upgrades to all-inclusive drinks packages are available.

Fares also include flights from UK airports, an up to 23kg luggage allowance and transfers to and from the ship.

TUI Isla Food Options Include Two Dining Venues

TUI Isla features two dining venues, the main Verdastro restaurant serving buffet breakfast and served a la carte lunch and evening meals, and the more casual Bistro, also open for all three meals. The restaurants are open seating with tables for two, four and six. Al fresco dining is also available on the sun deck with barbecues when the weather allows.

TUI Isla Rooms Include a Wide Range of Choices

TUI Isla offers a good selection of cabins, ranging from singles to suites, and located across all three passenger decks. Standard amenities in all cabins are ensuite bathrooms, air conditioning, a hair dryer, flat-screen TV and safe.

Standard cabins are situated on the lower and middle decks and all measure 129 square feet and have fixed double beds. The lower cabins have portholes and the middle deck staterooms have a full-size window. There is also one single Standard cabin on the lower deck, which is the same size and has a single bed, desk and chair. Also on the lower deck are Superior cabins with king-size beds, a desk and a comfortable chair. These cabins measure 161 square feet and can also be configured as twins.

French Balcony cabins, all measuring 129 square feet, are divided between the lower and middle decks, and they include one for solo occupation. Aside from the single cabin, they all have fixed double beds and floor-to-ceiling windows that open. Superior French balcony staterooms, which can be configured as doubles or twins, are situated on the middle and upper decks and all measure 161 square feet.

Located on the upper deck are 258-square-feet French Balcony Suites. Available as doubles or twins, they benefit from larger bathrooms, a dressing area, sofa, coffee table and desk.

TUI Isla Top Deck Is Used for a Variety of Activities

The sun deck is divided into different areas with space for sunbathing, barbecues and outdoor exercise classes.

TUI Isla Bars and Lounges

The comfortable Observatory lounge and bar is the heart of the ship and used for relaxed panoramic sightseeing during sailings, port talks and evening entertainment. There is also a second lounge, the intimate Club Lounge, serving speciality coffee and cocktails.

Is TUI Isla Family Friendly?

TUI River Cruises is an adults-only line and there are no facilities for children.

What are TUI Isla's Itineraries?

TUI Isla sails on a range of itineraries on the Danube, Rhine, Moselle, Main and Dutch and Belgian waterways, including the 14-night "European Icons" itinerary from Amsterdam to Budapest.