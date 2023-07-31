TUI Al Horeya Deck Plans Feature Suites and Solo Cabins

The ship has 74 river-facing cabins which include singles, standard cabins and suites. Many of the cabins feature French balconies.

Facilities on the modern vessel include a top a top deck swimming pool, two whirlpools, an entertainment area, restaurant, al fresco dining area, lounge bar, wellness studio and shop. Like its sibling ships, TUI Al Horeya will be adult only and offer all-inclusive sailings. All cruises will be accompanied by an onboard Egyptologist to escort shore tours and answer questions.

The culture-led itineraries include two excursions to the Temple of Horus in Edfu and the temple of Kom Ombo. Other optional shore tours will be available to purchase and include visiting the Temples of Karnak and Luxor, the sound and light show at Karnak Temple, sailing on a traditional two-sailed felucca to visit a Nubian village and touring Aswan with a visit to the High Dam.

There will also be a daily entertainment programme.

Want to Be Onboard First? TUI Al Horeya's Launch Date is November 2024

The ship's maiden voyage is on November 7, 2024, when it will sail a seven-night round-trip Luxor cruise.

TUI Al Horeya Will Offer One Nile Itinerary

From the launch date through to April 24, 2025 TUI Al Horeya will sail on a week-long itinerary beginning and ending in Luxor and including flights from London Gatwick and Manchester. There are overnights in Luxor and Aswan and stops at Edfu and Kom Ombo.

TUI Al Horeya Stats

The ship carries 145 passengers at full occupancy.