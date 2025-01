Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Vega

We arrived in Budapest to be taken to the ship on 13 September and were told that due to anticipated rain, we would not be staying in Budapest as planned and would need to immediately depart for our first stop in Vienna. The boat set off and arrived in Vienna 24 hours later. There had been significant rainfall resulting in high water levels which meant that we were unable to leave the boat. This ...