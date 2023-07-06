One of a trio of new Contemporary Class vessels, Travelmarvel Vega will set sail in April 2021. The 182-passenger ship will join sisters Travelmarvel Capella and Travelmarvel Polaris on Europe's waterways. All three ships are named after stars and have a similar design, with features designed to maximise views even in bad weather.

Dining

Panorama Restaurant is the go-to spot for fine dining. For something lighter, Vista Lounge where offers al fresco seating on the verandah. A pub-style atmosphere and menu is served in McGeary's Bar.

Cabins

There are 91 outward-facing cabins aboard Vega. Measuring from 14 sq. m to 24 sq. m, staterooms and suites on the middle and upper decks will have wide electronic windows, which can be lowered to create the effect of a balcony.

Top-Deck Attractions

The rooftop has a heated whirlpool, walking track, a dedicated games area and a mini-golf green.

Entertainment

Live music and dancing are on offer in the Vista Lounge in the evenings. During the days, passengers can play games on the top deck or head to the library or the spa for a little quiet time.

Itineraries

Details of Travelmarvel Vega's itineraries are yet to be released.