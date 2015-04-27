This was a full charter from Hanau to Passau on the River Main and Canal to Passau.
The ship was clean, Crew from eastern Europe and the Philipines.
Most were friendly and helpful. The Food was good but the portions small. we had a Drinks package. The wines served were good and plentyful.
The cabin was large and more than enough storage space, the bathroom was also larger than on many ...
Never tried river cruising before as previously Ocean and Sea cruises.
Route looked like it would have good trips available.
Started badly as we were not informed of river level problems until we arrived at Budapest airport, whilst majority of other guests were notified and offered alternatives 2 to 3 days earlier.
Had to stay at 2 Hilton hotels in Budapest and Vienna and take coach to ...
Always wanted to cruise the rivers and see the locks. We had done two cruises before but they were on large ships. We found this cruise ship to be a bit small. When the roof was closed due to the locks, there was only the lounge to go. Only one dining area. Food was great and service excellent. But meal times were bedlam with people rushing for tables and lines waiting for service at the buffet. ...
My husband and I recently travelled from Budapest. We explored Budapest on our own and joined the ship under our own steam. We spent an hour trying to find the boat, which was not where they explained it would be, and we were lucky to have a patient taxi driver who did endless u-turns and asked many questions of the locals to finally find it.
Travel Marvel is at the cheaper end of the market, ...
As our first experience of cruising with Travelmarvel, it was very satisfactory. Very nice cabin, comfortable beds with clean sheets everyday, plenty of storage space and good toiletries supplied in the excellent shower room. The only thing that wasn't great was the food, it was adequate but not inspiring. The open dining worked well and we enjoyed sitting with lots of different and interesting ...
In general we found the comments made on Cruise Critic by “Traveling Sketcher” to concur with our experience. Having been in a number of service industry businesses including a Cafe, we have some knowledge in regard to the concerns we observed during our trip.
After raising a number of these concerns with staff members in a courteous and respectful manner and having them either ignored or ...
the saphire has been totally renovated last winter & everyone passed comment on the quality especially the new king size beds & the pillows . The food & wine were excellent & reflected the region we were in at the time. The staff were effecient & friendly & the cruise director jode very efficient.
We will certainly be booking with them next year as will a number of couples we met ...
It upset me that I could not get a booking on that river cruise, the one always on television, when I reserved a 7 day Danube journey. I thought I was buying second best as the Sapphire was not owned by Viking but by Travel Marvel. I promised myself I would jump ship if it was too bad. But our first clue that we got it right was when a black Mercedes limousine arrived from the ship to collect us ...
After having done nearly 20 ocean cruises, and hearing so much praise about river cruising we thought we would enjoy an Amsterdam-Budapest river cruise. We booked APT Travelmarvel. What a disappointment. Overall it was disappointing and definitely not value for money, although the scenery was interesting and the same as other ships experienced.
The cabin was very adequate with floor to ceiling ...
We won this cruise through the Daily Mail and not having been on a cruise before we did not know what to expect.
Travelmarvel took care of everything including ensuring that my wife, who is disabled and walks using two crutches, was helped with assistance through Manchester airport, Frankfurt and return from Budapest to Munich, full marks to them for that. At Prague we were met by the company ...