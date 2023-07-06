The food is very good and everyone I shared a table with during my seven-night cruise remarked about the excellent quality and flavours. Restaurant breakfasts and lunches are buffet style with plenty of variety, while dinners are three-course affairs served on tables set with linen tablecloths and sparkling glassware.

There is one dining room (the Restaurant), which seats all 164 passengers at one sitting. An early-riser breakfast of pastries and beverages is served at the coffee station in the foyer, and a light lunch of sandwiches, pastries and fruit is available in the lounge on the deck above the Restaurant (Rhine Deck), for those not wanting a buffet lunch.

**Restaurant (Danube Deck): ** This large space at the front of the ship on the Danube Deck (the middle deck) has large picture windows. Tables are set for four and six, with the occasional long table for eight.

Breakfast is a buffet with plenty of choice including fruit and cereal, bacon, sausages and other meat, and eggs and omelettes cooked to order. Toast, pastries and yoghurt are also available.

Lunch is served at various times, depending on shore excursion schedules, but usually around 12.30pm. It is a buffet and always very popular. The consistently delicious spread includes a choice of several hot dishes -- be it Italian pastas or hearty casseroles -- fish, grilled meats, soups, salads and an array of desserts. Wine and beer is also available.

Dinner comprises three courses: an entree, main and dessert. There is a choice of three entrees, three mains and two desserts, with vegetarian dishes always available. Entrees, while not large, were varied and tasty and included pate, ham and melon and steak tartare. Mains included dishes such as a hearty serving of goulash, roast beef and other roast meat dishes served with vegetables. Main courses were not huge, but I didn't hear any complaints about the lack of food. Desserts were well presented on frosted glass plates and included chocolate mud cake and crepes suzette. Free-flowing wine and beer were served by attentive waiters.

Vista Lounge and Bar (Rhine Deck): This large space directly above the Restaurant was used for late risers with pastries on offer from 9am to 10am; light lunches from 12.30pm; and afternoon tea each day from 4pm to 5pm. The Lounge hosted a Fruhschoppen once during the cruise. The beer and sausage feast included five different German sausages, pretzels, sauerkraut and a range of beers set to the tune of oompah music as the ship cruised towards Bamberg on the Main River.

Coffee Station (Danube Deck): The Coffee Station in the foyer, located just outside the entrance to the Restaurant, was the place for early risers to grab pastries, tea and coffee between 6am and 7am. Hot beverages (tea/coffee/chocolate) and biscuits were also available throughout the day.