Each cabin has a secure safe, flat-screen TV with movies, mini-fridge, climate control air-conditioning and blackout curtains. Cabins are serviced daily, including an evening turn-down service, and bottled water is provided. A towel animal will appear on the bed every now and then.

Bathrooms are on the smallish side but adequate, with enough room for storage, and there are plenty of towels. Toiletries include a dispenser of hand wash at the basin and shampoo in the shower, along with a separate small bottle of hair conditioner and body lotion, the latter by the Hydro Basic brand. Tissues are also provided as well as a hairdryer. Water pressure is good and hot water plentiful.

Window Stateroom: There are seven Window Staterooms, measuring 11.7 sq. m and all are located on the Moselle Deck, the lowest of the three accommodation decks. Decorated in beige and autumnal tones, they feature two porthole windows (which don't open), a queen bed (which can be separated into twins), desk, chair, TV and small bathroom. These staterooms are located on the same deck as the small gym.

**French Balcony Stateroom: ** A total of 73 cabins measuring 14.3 sq. m, with French balconies, are spread over the two top accommodation decks -- the Danube and Rhine. They are categorised from A+ to C depending on which deck they're on and their position on the ship; the least expensive on each deck (Category C on Danube Deck and Category A on Rhine Deck) are toward the stern (the rear of the ship). Otherwise, they are all the same size and have identical facilities. Rooms can be configured as twin or double occupancy.

Suite: Two suites, called Owner's Suites, measuring 24 sq. m, are located around mid-ship on the top Rhine deck. They have an extra floor-to-ceiling window, a larger bathroom and a French balcony. A couch, small table and armchair form a small sitting area.