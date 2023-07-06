Travelmarvel Polaris will be the first of three new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels to set sail for Australian company Travelmarvel, with its launch planned for April 2020. The name Polaris comes from one of three of the brightest stars in the night sky. It's the first ship to be newly built for the brand.

Dining

Passengers can choose from three dining options on the ship. Panorama Restaurant offers a fine dining experience, while Vista Lounge is a more laidback affair with a focus on light and healthy meals. McGeary's Bar is another more casual option with pub-style dishes.

Cabins

The ship has 91 staterooms and suites, which all face outside. These range from 14 to 24 sq. m in size and are fitted with recessed blackout blinds, to help deliver a good night's sleep. All rooms on the middle and upper deck will also feature wide horizontal electric windows to create a French-style balcony when lowered, enabling passengers to make the most of the views even on rainy days.

Top-Deck Attractions

Up on the sundeck, passengers will find a rooftop bar, terrace garden, putting green and heated whirlpool bath.

Entertainment

During the day, passengers can relax in the spa bath on the sundeck, or play mini golf on the putting green or giant chess in the dedicated games area. On rainy days, head for the spa or take shelter in the library where you can flick through books or play board games. In the evenings, head to the Vista Lounge for music and dancing, or simply take in the night air in one of the vessel's open spaces.

Itineraries

Travelmarvel Polaris will debut in April 2020 operating on the Essential European Gems route from Budapest to Amsterdam.