We cruised from Amsterdam to Budapest, September 2019, in an Owners Suite.
Overall this was a very good trip, but there were a couple of not so good features which could potentially stop us using the Jewel again.
First, the positives. The Cruise director Emese was truly excellent, very approachable and hands-on throughout. We can't praise her enough, and the organisation of just about ...
Travelmarvel did a great job from start to finish. The Jewel is small but elegant. The whole crew is superbly trained and the desire to please the guests is obvious in everything that they do. The food was first class and the wine plentiful, and good! The cabins are small but perfectly functional. Plenty of storage space for two people.
Big thank you to our cabin stewardess, Julia, and our ...
Having done a number of ocean cruises, we wanted to put a toe in the water with river cruising. Our UK travel agent Iglu Cruise suggested that we try the Rhine and Main cruise as a sensible platform entry. Wow! we were not disappointed. From early on it was apparent that Travelmarvel/APT were a very well organised company. As UK residents we had not come across APT before. If all travel/tour ...
Myself and a good friend recently completed the 15 Day River Cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest with Travelmarvel on the "Jewel". We enjoyed everything about the cruise from the time we boarded to the time we disembarked. Everything was well organized and all shore tours were conducted in a very professional manner. Our Cabin 315 was small but quite sufficient. The shower was unbelievably good. ...
This trip was recommended by friends who had travelled with Travelmarvel on the Rhine-Main-Danube River cruise. As seniors this was to be our last overseas holiday and we could not have picked a more wonderful holiday. The courtesy and warmth of the welcome in Amsterdam continued throughout the cruise. The staff worked so hard to ensure we were spoiled no matter what we were doing or wherever we ...
The river cruise was amazing from the moment we stepped on board to the moment we disembarked.
The ship was very well appointed,the staff were wonderful would do anything to make your trip more enjoyable.
We had the best tour guide her name was Cherie she was Scottish but has lived in Austria for many years. Cherie looked after us like a mother hen, getting doctors and dentists for guests ...
My wife and I thought this cruise was terrific. The ports of call were very interesting and all the local guides wonderful. The ship itself was lovely and the staff just outstanding. It was the little things that happened without being asked that made the difference between this cruise staff and other cruises we have been on. Thought the Travel Marvel level of cruise excellent value as you could ...
Travelled on both ships as we were bused between the Danube and the Rhine. This was done smoothly whilst we were on a excursion. The very low water level required this. The tour was very good. POSITIVES
Tour leader Herbert was excellent and all tour guides were outstanding.
The staff were very friendly and helpful
The rooms had more than enough storage, bathroom was big enough and the ...
I have sailed lon ocean cruises many times but this was my first.
It was great, all I had to think about was what to have for dinner.
Everything was arranged tours etc and I got a call reminder 15 minutes before the tour left.
I did not realise how fantastic some places were, like Vienna, Bamberg etc
We saw some amazing places and met some great people.
The staff of the ship ( we ...