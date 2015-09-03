Eifel Tower on our 3 day Paris extension
Good, but with a couple of exceptions

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Jewel

User Avatar
DPTANDT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We cruised from Amsterdam to Budapest, September 2019, in an Owners Suite. Overall this was a very good trip, but there were a couple of not so good features which could potentially stop us using the Jewel again. First, the positives. The Cruise director Emese was truly excellent, very approachable and hands-on throughout. We can't praise her enough, and the organisation of just about ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Very Difficult to find any faults

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Jewel

User Avatar
ozejim
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Travelmarvel did a great job from start to finish. The Jewel is small but elegant. The whole crew is superbly trained and the desire to please the guests is obvious in everything that they do. The food was first class and the wine plentiful, and good! The cabins are small but perfectly functional. Plenty of storage space for two people. Big thank you to our cabin stewardess, Julia, and our ...
Sail Date: August 2017

One of our best trips ever!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Jewel

User Avatar
JetstreamKent
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Having done a number of ocean cruises, we wanted to put a toe in the water with river cruising. Our UK travel agent Iglu Cruise suggested that we try the Rhine and Main cruise as a sensible platform entry. Wow! we were not disappointed. From early on it was apparent that Travelmarvel/APT were a very well organised company. As UK residents we had not come across APT before. If all travel/tour ...
Sail Date: July 2017

FABULOUS CRUISE MADE PERFECT BY FABULOUS CRUISE DIRECTOR - "ROLAND"

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Jewel

User Avatar
Pam Dean
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Myself and a good friend recently completed the 15 Day River Cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest with Travelmarvel on the "Jewel". We enjoyed everything about the cruise from the time we boarded to the time we disembarked. Everything was well organized and all shore tours were conducted in a very professional manner. Our Cabin 315 was small but quite sufficient. The shower was unbelievably good. ...
Sail Date: June 2017

Trip of a lifetime

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Jewel

User Avatar
15NSW17
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

This trip was recommended by friends who had travelled with Travelmarvel on the Rhine-Main-Danube River cruise. As seniors this was to be our last overseas holiday and we could not have picked a more wonderful holiday. The courtesy and warmth of the welcome in Amsterdam continued throughout the cruise. The staff worked so hard to ensure we were spoiled no matter what we were doing or wherever we ...
Sail Date: April 2017

Fantastic Holiday

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Jewel

User Avatar
mitsyate
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The river cruise was amazing from the moment we stepped on board to the moment we disembarked. The ship was very well appointed,the staff were wonderful would do anything to make your trip more enjoyable. We had the best tour guide her name was Cherie she was Scottish but has lived in Austria for many years. Cherie looked after us like a mother hen, getting doctors and dentists for guests ...
Sail Date: September 2016

European Odyssey

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Jewel

User Avatar
graemecc3@bigpond.com
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I thought this cruise was terrific. The ports of call were very interesting and all the local guides wonderful. The ship itself was lovely and the staff just outstanding. It was the little things that happened without being asked that made the difference between this cruise staff and other cruises we have been on. Thought the Travel Marvel level of cruise excellent value as you could ...
Sail Date: October 2015

2 Ships on 1 Cruise; Travelmarvel Diamond and Jewel

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Jewel

User Avatar
KayL
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Travelled on both ships as we were bused between the Danube and the Rhine. This was done smoothly whilst we were on a excursion. The very low water level required this. The tour was very good. POSITIVES Tour leader Herbert was excellent and all tour guides were outstanding. The staff were very friendly and helpful The rooms had more than enough storage, bathroom was big enough and the ...
Sail Date: September 2015

Great Time

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Jewel

User Avatar
downunder9
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I have sailed lon ocean cruises many times but this was my first. It was great, all I had to think about was what to have for dinner. Everything was arranged tours etc and I got a call reminder 15 minutes before the tour left. I did not realise how fantastic some places were, like Vienna, Bamberg etc We saw some amazing places and met some great people. The staff of the ship ( we ...
Sail Date: September 2015

