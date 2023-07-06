The river cruiser's 81 staterooms and four suites are distributed across three passenger decks and accommodate a maximum of 170 people. There are seven Window Staterooms on the lower Moselle Deck, which are 16 square metres in size, and are equipped with a deluxe queen-size bed, a desk and vanity with a hair dryer, a minibar and a flat-screen TV, a closet with a safe, a bathroom with a shower, and two portholes through which to enjoy the view. The majority of accommodations are French Balcony Staterooms on the middle Danube and upper Rhine Decks, which have the same layout, design and floorspace of the Window Staterooms. A major bonus, however, is the French balcony, with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors offering passengers a combination of fresh air and expansive views.

Travelmarvel Jewel's four Owners Suites are located on the upper Rhine Deck midship, and they are larger with 24 square metres of floor space. Besides a French balcony, they also have an additional floor-to-ceiling glass window. Other amenities include a deluxe queen-size bed, a sofa with a chair and small coffee table, a desk and vanity with a hair dryer, a closet with a safe, a full-size bathroom with a large shower, a flat-screen TV, and a minibar. The Sun Deck is located above the passenger accommodations, spanning the full length of the ship, and with sun chairs. The ship also has a lounge and bar, a dining room, a hair salon and fitness centre.

Travelmarvel's passengers mostly hail from Australia and New Zealand. The cruise line offers a comfortable, value-for-money cruising experience with plenty of inclusions. Among the perks are most sightseeing tours, fees including tipping and port charges, and complimentary use of bikes and wireless Internet. Coffee and tea is available free of charge 24/7, bottled water is provided daily, and lunch and dinner come with complimentary local beer, wine and soft drinks. Another highlight of its offerings are Insider Experiences, which allow passengers to explore a destination's culture and customs, from learning about the production of Schnapps at a family-run distillery in Austria, to attending a paella cooking demonstration in Spain.