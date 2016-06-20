Cruised the Rhine, Maine, Danube with excellent Cruise Director Gunther Caliebauf and the service by crew was second to none!! Would recommend to all ! We had good trips organised by APT were very good and included in the fare. Maybe too many churches but you always had the option to do your own thing. There was also some added visits that were an extra cost if you so desired, some were very ...
We chose our 2 week river cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam with Travelmarvel mainly from an economic point of view. My husband and I were travelling with my sister, and the single supplement for her on APT and Scenic was outrageous, and the single cabins were on the bottom deck at waterline. With Travelmarvel, my sister paid NO single supplement (she was not therefore eligible for free airfare, ...
We normally drive around Europe but decided that a cruise would be nice and the Rhine river goes through a very pretty area of Germany. We were doing the two week trip from Amsterdam to Budapest. 15th October to 29th October.
Due to low water levels however the Rhine is currently not navigable and so on the second day whilst still in Amsterdam we were advised that a lot of the trip would be by ...
We chose this trip from an Readers offers Ltd advertising literature it was supposed to be APT but we later found out that as Travelmarvel its the more budget arm of APT so you need to see APTs brochure to find out the difference.The cruise was not cheap at £6600 and that was supposed top be discounted. Glad we didnt pay full price.According to the write up we had from ROL all sightseeing ...
I wanted a 2 week or longer river cruise holiday. Something that I would say after the holiday, wow that was great. I am so very happy that I went on this cruise! I am back home and I still keep in touch with a staff member. I love that I have kept in contact with them. We never really had enough time to explore the departure city, we did go on a few tours when Wie disembarked the cruise but I can ...
We chose this trip because the Budapest/Amsterdam river cruise was a bucket list item and this particular cruise was advertised in our local paper at a considerable discount. Travel Marvel is not regarded as a luxury line but we certainly had no complaints about anything on this ship. Our tour departed from Budapest on 30 April and arrived in Amsterdam on 14 May.
We arrived in Budapest two days ...
We sailed mid June from Nuremberg to Budapest.. Cabins were small but very clean, beds comfy.. Breakfast buffet was excellent, lunch could be taken in the dining room or a more relaxed setting in the lounge. Dinner had a plenty of variety. Drinks are complimentary with meals but the wine waiter did seem to have her favourite tables and had to be called over for top ups. Trips were well organised ...
What a great experience with Travelmarvel. We had travelled before with this company on a Mekong river cruies and we were so impresssed with the company that we had no hestitation booking this cruise. We have done a lot of ocean cruising with various companies and this river cruise takes a lot of beating. We cannot fault Travelmarvel in anyway, the organisation, food and entertainmenwere ...
We chose this cruise as advertised in the telgraph, as it seemed to entirely fill our requirement by calling at several cultural centres along the Danube, then the Danube-Main canal finally along the Rhein to Amsterdam.We elected to have two days in Budapest and this was very satisfactory, the Hotel was exceptionally good.
First impressions of the ship were agreeable, the cabins were clean ...
Great offer from Iglu Cruise. We chose a lower deck cabin with two very large circular portholes. The cabin was very roomy with lots of storage and beautiful shower-room.
It had safe deposit box, fridge and three free bottles of water daily. The beds were very comfortable and the cabin kept immaculately clean. Embarcation was very smooth and our reception very welcoming. The staff ...