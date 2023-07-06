Although there is only one main restaurant on Travelmarvel Diamond, we did not hear a word of complaint about the food or service. This minor miracle was well deserved as Diamond's dining is varied and abundant and very good, while the waiters are among the best in river cruising. All meals and snacks are included in the fare.

**The Restaurant (Danube Deck): ** Equipped to seat all passengers in one sitting, this large venue is a hive of activity. The vast majority of guests choose to dine here, enjoying the full menu as well as the efficacy and personal attention of the charming, entertaining waiters. This does mean it can get noisy, especially at night. The Restaurant, situated at the front of the middle deck, is surrounded by large windows and curtains that obstruct some of the view, which nobody seems to mind. Tables are set for two, four, six or eight.

Breakfast is a buffet with fruit, yoghurt, cereals, bacon, sausages and other meats, smoked salmon, cheese, toast, various spreads and pastries, as well as eggs and omelettes cooked to order. Lunch is also a buffet of hot food (usually pasta, a carvery station and soups) and salads, sandwiches and desserts. Larger main courses, such as fish, meat and vegetarian dishes, can be ordered from the waiters, along with free house wine, beers and soft drinks.

Dinner is four courses -- entree, soup, main and dessert -- with a choice of two or three options, including vegetarian. The cuisine is Western and there is a usually a local dish such as a schnitzel or goulash, plus freshly baked bread and tasty spreads. Portion sizes are sensible but you can order additional courses and help yourself to cheese, crackers and fruit from a table in the corner. Free wines, beers and soft drinks are generously poured for as long as you sit at the table.

Inform the staff in advance if you are vegan or gluten-free or have food allergies or dietary requirements, as your needs can be accommodated in advance.

Vista Lounge and Bar (Rhine Deck): This large venue above the restaurant is used for 'late risers' pastries, light lunches, afternoon tea and a small dinner buffet for people who prefer less food, noise and pomp. It's popular for lunch, while fewer than 10 passengers ate here for dinner. The lounge also hosts fruhschoppen (beer, sausage and pretzel brunch) and Bavaria Day (similar food, with a live oompah band creating a fun atmosphere), each held once per cruise. Late-night snacks are also served from 10.30 pm.

Coffee Station (Danube Deck): There is a self-service table between the lobby and the restaurant with a coffee machine, tea bags, hot chocolate sachets, cookies (including gluten-free), sugar, honey and milk; available 24 hours. It's also the spot for early risers to grab a freshly baked croissant or pastry from 6 am to 7 am.