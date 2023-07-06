For the majority of passengers, the standard cabins are comfortable and well-equipped with a mini-fridge, safe, individually controlled air conditioning, wardrobe and drawers, blackout curtains on the window or French balcony, a narrow desk and chair, and a small TV with channels for movies (two choices per day), news and sport. Storage is ample for a couple and suitcases can fit under the bed. Cabins are cleaned daily, including an evening turndown service with chocolates on your pillow and complimentary bottled water.

Bathrooms are compact but functional, with a vanity and mirrored cabinet for storing toiletries. A dispenser filled with hand wash is provided at the basin, and there is shampoo in the shower, along with small bottles of Hydro Basic conditioner and body lotion, shower caps, tissues, cotton pads, cotton buds and a hairdryer. The walk-in shower is small, has glass doors rather than a curtain, and the water heats up quickly with good pressure.

Window Stateroom (Moselle Deck): As the ship's cheapest accommodation, these seven cabins on the lowest of three decks are 16 sq. m and only have porthole windows, which don't open. The queen bed can be separated into twins.

French Balcony Stateroom (Danube and Rhine Decks): Located on the two top accommodation floors, these cabins are the same size as a window stateroom but feature floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors, which open halfway and have a railing across the bottom half. It's not possible to sit on these French balconies, but you can stand and lean on the rail or watch the view from your bed. Beds can be configured as twin or queen.

**Owner's Suite (Rhine Deck): **These four suites are noticeably bigger, measuring 24 sq. m. Each suite has a French balcony, another floor-to-ceiling window and a larger, modern bathroom. A table and two chairs form a small sitting area. The king bed is angled diagonally to face the view, and a mirror further creates the illusion of more space. Suites are situated mid-ship on the top Rhine deck.