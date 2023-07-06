Travelmarvel Diamond is aimed at the laidback traveller who doesn't want to pay extra for luxuries such as butlers and unlimited drinks. But don't let the price or classic design suggest this is anything but a premium experience. The crew, food and itineraries are of a similar standard to other cruise lines, delivering remarkable value by comparison.

Refurbished in 2018, the entire ship received new carpet and other subtle enhancements. New block-out curtains were hung in all cabins and suites, while the furniture in the lounge was reupholstered. Dominated by darker shades of brown and blue, the decor is not very modern, but it's in excellent condition.

The onboard atmosphere is casual and friendly; a solo traveller would have no trouble meeting people. Evenings are lively, with most passengers going to the bar to dance or socialise, largely thanks to the generous refilling of free wine at dinner. On the downside, there's nowhere quiet to relax or chat at night as the ship lacks a second bar and the sun deck is often closed to allow safe passing under Europe's low bridges.

There is only one restaurant, which gets noisy, but the dining is superb and offers a choice of dishes for each course. Passengers can opt to eat in the lounge, where a self-serve buffet offers a smaller selection, and conversations are easily heard; however, you'll miss the amusing antics of the waiters, who are a highlight of the trip.

Cabins are comfortable, if a little tight, with most featuring floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors known as French balconies. There are no step-out balconies on the ship, which may be a dealbreaker for some, but the deck at the bow and the sun deck on the roof have plenty of seating for panoramic views of the European scenery in fresh air.

Travelmarvel Diamond does not have an elevator so it is unsuitable for people with mobility issues.