Travelmarvel Capella, along with sister ship Travelmarvel Vega, will set sail in April 2021, following the 2020 launch of Travelmarvel Polaris.

All three river vessels, named after the three brightest stars, are Contemporary Class ships with a similar design. Features include three dining venues, a walking track and spa as well as areas to unwind like the Vista Lounge verandah, the sun deck and a garden terrace.

Dining

Capella will offer guests four-course fine dining in the stylish surrounds of Panorama Restaurant on the Main Deck. For lighter, healthy meals, Vista Lounge is on the Upper Deck, blessed with panoramic views thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows.

The adjacent Alfresco Lounge has bi-folding windows that open out to a front verandah. For more relaxed dining, McGeary's Bar will serve hearty pub-style meals in a relaxed atmosphere.

Cabins

The ship will have 91 spacious staterooms and suites, all outside-facing, which range from 14 to 24 sq. m in size. Nice touches will include recessed blackout blinds to ensure a good night's sleep. Staterooms and suites on the middle and upper deck will also have wide horizontal electric windows to create a French-style balcony when lowered.

Top-Deck Attractions

Passengers will be able to enjoy a rooftop bar, putting green, terrace garden and heated whirlpool bath.

Entertainment

If the weather is nice, passengers can head up to the sun deck to get involved in deck games such as giant chess. You can also put your mini golf skills to the test on the putting green. More inclement days can be spent in the library flicking through books or playing board games. Enjoy music and dancing in the Vista Lounge in the evenings.

Itineraries

Details of Capella's itineraries have yet to be released.