Review for a Asia River Cruise on Princess Panhwar

Being able to cruise the Irrawaddy River was a privilege, seeing Burma at this time was fascinating. The people of Burma are wonderful, the crew could not do enough for us. The Chef cooked me a special meal each night as I have dietary problems, always with a smile on his face. Our guides were the best, very passionate about their country. The whole crew was always on hand to help us climb the ...