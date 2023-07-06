  • Write a Review
Princess Panhwar Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
4 reviews
See all photos

Princess Panhwar, a 36-suite purpose-built river cruise ship, was launched in 2016. The 61-metre all-suite ship carries 38 crew and offers fully escorted cruises on the Irrawaddy River. Fares include all meals and sightseeing as well as complimentary wine, local beer and spirits and soft drinks served at lunch and dinner.

Staterooms and suites range in size from 26 square metres (280 square feet) up to 42.5 square metres (457.5 square feet) for the two Princess Suites located at the front of the ship.  All rooms come with either a French or an outside balcony.

Mandalay Restaurant, located on the main deck, has sufficient seating for passengers to dine together at the same time. Lunch and dinner includes a range of complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Coffee and tea is available free of charge 24/7.

Passengers can relax on the sun deck, enjoy a relaxing treatment at the onboard spa or enjoy a workout at the gym. The air-conditioned Kipling Lounge on the sun deck is the perfect spot to beat the heat and catch up with other passengers. Shore excursions, which are included in the cost of the fare, encompass unique Insider Experiences, which provide deeper insight into the local culture.

Pros

Drinks with meals and guided tours included in fares

Cons

Some cabins have French balconies instead of an outside balcony

Bottom Line

One of the newest vessels in Myanmar, built in 2016

About

Passengers: 72
Crew: 38
Passenger to Crew: 1.89:1
Launched: 2016

Princess Panhwar Cruiser Reviews

APT river cruise to Myanmar on Princess Panhwar

That was we could rest on deck and see local sights/way of life in rural areas as we traveled.The criuse director and two tour guides traveled with us and were really excellent in explaining historical, cultural and socio-economic details.Read More
Amanda Coles

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

A Truly Wonderful Holiday

The Princess Panhwar is used by Travelmarvel and is reasonably new. Travelmarvel organised our flights and transfers and all these arrangements went very well.Read More
Medeba

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Safe and relaxing way to tour Burma without long coach journeys

We cannot fault the service and hospitality on the Princess Panhwar.Read More
Di Raison

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Best River cruise ever, an experience of a life time, go now whilst you can

Being able to cruise the Irrawaddy River was a privilege, seeing Burma at this time was fascinating.The whole crew was always on hand to help us climb the riverbank to disembark at each destination, and would say Ming Ga La Bah, (their greeting), and there again when we came back from our excursions.Read More
janrick58

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

