Staterooms and suites range in size from 26 square metres (280 square feet) up to 42.5 square metres (457.5 square feet) for the two Princess Suites located at the front of the ship. All rooms come with either a French or an outside balcony.

Mandalay Restaurant, located on the main deck, has sufficient seating for passengers to dine together at the same time. Lunch and dinner includes a range of complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Coffee and tea is available free of charge 24/7.

Passengers can relax on the sun deck, enjoy a relaxing treatment at the onboard spa or enjoy a workout at the gym. The air-conditioned Kipling Lounge on the sun deck is the perfect spot to beat the heat and catch up with other passengers. Shore excursions, which are included in the cost of the fare, encompass unique Insider Experiences, which provide deeper insight into the local culture.