Transcend Cruises' second river vessel is identical to a sister ship that is being constructed at the Den Breejen Shipyard in the Netherlands and is set to launch in the spring of 2024. The line is introducing a new-to-river concept with charter-only ships for corporate and leisure groups.

The vessel, and its sibling, will sail in Europe and the new river line is collaborating with the river ship management company, United Rivers, to operate the 120-passenger ship that will sail on fully flexible itineraries tailor-made for each charterer. The vessel showcases unique and flexible amenities including extra-large wellness areas and hotel-style facilities to host meetings and events.

Transcend Cruises Second River Ship Deck Plans Feature Flexible Room and Food Options

The majority of river vessels have a variety of accommodations divided over three decks with cabins on the lower deck having fixed windows that don't open. Instead, this ship has 60 cabins on the main and upper deck that are all the same size cabins -- 210 square feet -- and have French balconies. In addition to cabins being configured in either a double or twin bed set up, the interconnecting staterooms can be turned into 30 two-room suites with a separate bedroom and living area.

All cabins include a walk-in closet, interactive infotainment system, mood lighting, free Wi-Fi and USB charging.

Menus, seating and service options are tailored to the groups that are onboard. Family-style or a la carte dining will be available in the main restaurant and other alternative dining venues around the ship, including the main lounge, aft lounge, library cafe and sun deck. The food and beverage options will be focused around European food and wine reflecting the areas where the ship is sailing. The culinary program can also be elevated with options such as culinary demonstrations, pop-up events and onshore curated programs.

The extra space created by having fewer cabins has been utilised for facilities for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) groups using the ship. Most notable is the two-deck Forum which is a theater venue that can be used for live events, presentations and videos and is equipped with a full AV system. Other venues include The Studio, also fitted with AV equipment, which can be used for smaller meetings. The main lounge can also be divided into zones and the aft lounge can be used for meetings.

The ship, and its sister vessel, have been built with a focus on sustainability. This ranges from eco-friendly mattresses, bed linen and natural furnishings to low-emission electric maneuvering capabilities and fuel and water storage systems incorporating the latest technologies.

Transcend Cruises Second River Ship Boasts an Oversize Spa

With a couple of notable exceptions, the spas and fitness facilities on river vessels tend to be non-existent or very small; often a massage bed in a cabin-sized room on the lower deck. Transcend Cruises bucks the trend on both of its ships with supersize wellness areas that measure a total of 2,600 square feet and are spread over three decks, including indoor and outdoor venues.

When they are taking a break from conferences and meetings the delegates onboard, and other group travel passengers, can relax and unwind in an array of wellbeing spaces. They include a river-facing spa with a sauna, lounge and two massage rooms. The fitness center has the latest Technogym equipment and is divided into cardio and strength zones and the upper deck includes a barefoot walking path and a yoga area. Yoga sessions can also be held indoors in The Studio located on the lower deck.

Additionally, on demand yoga and fitness classes are available through the infotainment systems in all the cabins and extra in-room stretching and toning equipment can be made available when staterooms are configured into two-room suites.

Transcend Cruises Second River Ship's Itineraries Will Feature Popular European Rivers

The ship is slated to launch in spring 2024 and will focus on Europe's most popular rivers, such as the Rhine, Danube and Moselle.

Transcend Cruises Second River Ship Specs

The vessel measures 443 feet and will carry 120 passengers at double occupancy with 54 crew.