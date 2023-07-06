Debuting in June 2021, the Brodosplit shipyard-owned Golden Horizon has been chartered by U.K.-based start-up Tradewind Voyages.

Golden Horizon was completed in 2019 at the Croatian shipyard having been originally commissioned by Star Clippers (and set to be named Flying Clipper), however, Brodosplit has retained ownership of the vessel following a legal dispute between the yard and the line.

Golden Horizon is the largest square-rigged sailing ship in the world -- dominated by five tall masts -- a near-identical replica of the 1913-built France II ocean vessel. The line plans to power the ship using its 35 sails for 70 percent of each season, with programs planned around prevailing winds and ocean currents.

The ship will carry 272-passenger and 159 crew with a passenger to crew ratio of 1.7:1.

The 8,770-ton Golden Horizon packs a punch. From the grand two-deck main restaurant to the spa, three pools -- including an 18-foot dive pool -- watersports marina and five bars, there will be plenty to do onboard.

Inclusions

All meals

Room service for Deluxe and Suite passengers

WiFi

Gratuities

Selected beer, wine and soft drinks with lunch and dinner in the main restaurant

Watersports, with the exception of diving

Onboard currency is in British pounds.

Dress Code

During the day the dress code is casual, including shorts, jeans and comfortable shoes for walking tours. Swimsuits, brief shorts, cover-ups and sportswear can be worn in the gym, on the sun deck and in the marina.

There are no formal nights and the evening dress code (after 6 p.m.) is elegant casual with dresses, skirts or slacks with a sweater or blouse for ladies and trousers and a collared shirt advised for men.

Cabins

Golden Horizon has 140 cabins in five categories: Single Oceanview, Oceanview, Balcony and Suite. There are no inside cabins onboard.

Each cabin contains one queen or two twin beds, bedside tables with lamps, a marble bathroom with shower, TV, dressing table, wardrobe and mini-bar. All cabins provide slippers, bathrobes, a hairdryer and toiletries. Electric sockets are U.S. and European. U.K. adaptors will be available onboard.

The bulk of the ship's cabins are Oceanview, accommodating two passengers and measuring 129 square feet, with two porthole windows.

Balcony cabins are 237 square feet and offer a third berth that can accommodate one extra adult or two children on a sofa bed. Balcony cabins feature a shower over a bathtub, a balcony, complimentary mini bar and 24-hour room service.

Suites measure 570 square feet and can accommodate up to four passengers, featuring a separate living room with dining area, walk-in wardrobe, a second shower room, separate bathtub and shower in the main bathroom, tea and coffee-making facilities, complimentary mini-bar, daily canapes and luxury toiletries. A butler service, 24-hour room service (including service from the dining room menu during meal hours) and a complimentary laundry service are also included.

Two suites interconnect to form one large suite accommodating up to eight people.

There are also six Single outside cabins measuring 118 square feet with one twin bed and porthole windows.

There are no accessible cabins onboard, nor are there elevators or ramps, making Golden Horizon unsuitable for wheelchair users or passengers with mobility issues. Passengers over 75 at the date of disembarkation are required to provide a doctor’s letter or certificate confirming they are medically and physically fit to travel.

Dining

The two-deck main restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The space features curved wrought-iron balconies and a central skylight. There is no assigned seating, meaning passengers can sit wherever they like.

Horizon Bar offers an alfresco option for breakfast, lunch and dinner and there is a late afternoon 'Deck Delights' trolley service.

A selection of wines, beers and soft drinks are included with lunch and dinner service.

There is a coffee station in the Library and 24-hour room service is also available.

Itineraries

Itineraries will cover the British Isles, Mediterranean, Indian Ocean, Australia and Middle East. The inaugural sailing departs July 1, 2021, from Harwich, England, on a six-night U.K. cruise. A six-night Dress Rehearsal sailing departs Portsmouth, England, on June 22, calling at Weymouth, Falmouth, Fowey, Dartmouth and Poole.

Activities

There is no theatre onboard. Entertainment will feature a resident pianist and musical duo, with dancing and local performers on the agenda.

There are five bars: Debeljak's, Quarter Deck Bar, Pool Bar, Horizon Bar and Piano Bar.

The daily program will include wine tasting, cooking demonstrations, deck games, movies under the stars and quizzes.

A resident destination speaker will provide talks on geography, history and culture related to the itinerary. Visiting speakers will join sailings to offer lectures on topics from maritime history to astronomy.

On deck there are three pools -- including a two-deck 18-foot dive pool -- and a Marina for watersports, including sailing dinghies, kayaks, windsurfing equipment, stand-up paddleboards and snorkel gear. Diving lessons with the ship's dive master are available at an additional cost.

Golden Horizon has two external traditional steering positions that passengers will have the opportunity to sail.

There is a spa onboard, which features a thermal area with a sauna, hamman, snow room and Jacuzzi, with treatments ranging from massages and facials to body wraps and scrubs. At the beauty salon passengers can get hair treatments, blow dries and nail treatments.

In addition to the gym, yoga and fitness classes will take place on the Sun Deck.

Other venues include a function room, library, shop, reception and shore excursions desk.

There are no kids clubs onboard and the minimum age to sail is nine.