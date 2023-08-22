Compared to other ships in the fleet, the choice of food on Marella Voyager has undergone significant expansion, reaching a total of 17 in all. In fact, the largest area of renewal was a refit of the ship's main dining zone, replacing the traditional buffet with a new concept: The Kitchens. Here diners can browse up to eight distinctive serviced and help-yourself food stations. For-fee dining has been upped too, with the addition of Silver Fork and Platter, joining favourites Kora La and Surf & Turf. Core dining experiences Marella cruisers will be familiar with remain, such as Latitude 53, the main dining room, and handy poolside Snack Shack.

The ship has made big strides its meat-free options, too, with a quarter of the new menus featuring vegetarian dishes and 15 percent are vegan. Room service is also available for a fee.

Free Restaurants on Marella Voyager

With the impressive spread of food drawn from every corner of the globe, together with solid British crowd-pleasers, you could easily stick to the free dining for the whole of your cruise. Menus change daily in the main dining room, while The Kitchens’ food stations regularly tweak their offerings to keep things fresh.

The Kitchens (B, L, D)

Bamboo offers South Asian rice-based dishes; Athena's is for Greek pittas and kebabs; The Banyan Leaf is Indian street food and curries; The Pastry Crust serves classic pies and mash; Gravy Boat is for traditional roast dinners; The Dressed Leaf has healthy salads; Cherry on Top dishes out ice cream and other sweet treats; and The Pantry has hot or cold grab-and-go sandwiches. Each morning, most of the stations cater for the high demand for Full English breakfasts (one adding cooked-to-order omelettes), while the rest offer the usual mix of cereals, pastries and cold cuts.

Latitude 53 (B, L, D)

The ship’s main dining room is spread across two decks, and with plenty of polished chrome and white cotton-topped tables providing an air of chic. Waiter service is brisk and the menu offers a good selection of food geared for broad appeal. It also provides the only waiter-service breakfast on the ship, with an a la carte Full English option with cooked-to-order eggs, joined by fancier dishes such as smoked salmon, poached kippers and other daily-changing specials. Big floor-to-ceiling windows also offer dramatic sea views while you dine.

Vista (D)

Nestled within Latitude 53 (on the lower of its two decks), Vista is a fancy Italian eatery offering a three-course menu drawn from authentic ingredients. There’s an excellent choice of Italian wines, and their signature dish is a carbonara tossed tableside in a wheel of Parmesan (a supplement applies).

Nonna’s (L, D)

Straightforward Italian fare covers choose-your-topping pizzas alongside a choice of pastas and salads.

Abuela’s (L, D)

Neighbouring Nonna’s is new-to-the-fleet Abuela’s, with colourful cantina-style setting for Tex-Mex staples such as nachos and chilli for lunch. Dinner sees the fare become a little more adventurous and authentic with the likes of tacos, carnitas and made-at-the-table guacamole.

Snack Shack (L)

Popular poolside eatery perfect for mid-meal nibbles or light meals. You can grab a sandwich, salad or wrap in your swimmers from their self-service dispensary or get the likes of burgers and hot dogs whipped up in a jiffy.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on Marella Voyager

Silver Fork, $$$: Exclusive to the fleet (thus far) this premium for-fee restaurant offers an innovative take on Modern British dining. Choose between an à la carte or a seven-course tasting menu with wine pairing, where the likes of deconstructed scotch egg sit alongside fish pie with curry-spiced monkfish and truffle-oil-laced beef Wellington. The restaurant also hosts the weekly Great Musical Afternoon Tea, with dishes inspired by famous musicals together with teas and cocktails.

Surf & Turf, $$$: A Marella Cruise favourite offering the classic pairing of land and sea. Most will either pick a combo from a trio of ‘surf’ and ‘turf’ options or opt for a 28-day-aged signature steak. With the addition of sides like lobster mac ‘n’ cheese and truffle mash, it’s real belly-patting stuff. They even do a cauliflower ‘fillet’ for the non-meaty.

Kora La, $$: Sharing a space adjacent to Surf & Turf, this pan-Asian restaurant cherry picks from a broad hemisphere that stretches from Indian to Chinese food. A generous selection of appetisers and sides make up for a dearth of mains, but the sushi option on other ships has been replaced with an impressive choice of Indian thali spiced to preference.

Platter, $: Another dining debut for the line, this tapas-bar-style eatery is the place for sophisticated snacking with a choice of solo or sharing plates. You can also pair your platter with a sommelier-selected wine flight with three tasting-size glasses of vino.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Marella Voyager

When you’re not sure what you fancy, The Kitchens really deliver with their impressive diversity and quality of food – it never felt repetitive and we were never left lost as to what to have. Despite being initially put off by an uninspiring lunch offering, newbie Abuela’s really shone at dinner with some genuinely authentic Mexicana fare. Any of the for-fee options make a top choice for treaty date night, but we loved Kora La for its bold flavours (as created by top chef Ian Pengelley) and eye-pleasing presentation.

Dietary Restrictions on Marella Voyager

Marella have made a firm commitment to their vegetarian and vegan passengers on Voyager, with a huge boost in plant-based dining on board. The meat-free dishes don’t feel token, either, with plenty of thought gone into most offerings. Veggie and vegan alternatives are clearly marked, as well as when dishes are gluten free or gluten-free options are available. In all the serviced dining, we were also always asked if we had any dietary requirements before ordering.