What to Expect in Cabins on Marella Voyager

Every cabin on Marella Voyager comes kitted out with air-conditioning, a hairdryer, a flatscreen TV, tea- and coffee-making kits and a digital safe as standard. All Balcony Cabins add loungers and outside seating, and the Large Balcony Cabin and upwards also include a hammock. Family Cabins sleep up to groups of five with sliding partitions separating the sleeping areas, though these aren’t much larger than your average cabin.

Size-wise, cabins start at around 16 sq m (172 sq ft), which is about industry standard and most will find perfectly adequate. All have at least two single beds (even single cabins) that can be pushed together for extra space, while inside cabins also have two wall-mounted pull-down berths. A decent amount of wardrobe storage and drawer makes for easy unpacking, and European power outlets can be found by the bed and desk areas. Some upgraded cabins also have USB ports, though oddly while the Large Balcony Cabin did, the Executive Suite did not, so best bring an adapter.

Suites and Balcony Cabins on Marella Voyager

You certainly notice a bump in quality with the suites on the Marella Voyager in terms of size, extra and general finish. At 22 sq m (237 sq ft), even the Junior Suites add a good chunk more space, while measurements of the Executive Suites leap up to a whopping 35 sq m (377 sq ft) – note there are no ‘regular’ suites that sit between these categories. There are also two Voyager Suite Cabins each with decor themed around Marella destinations (St Lucia and Santorini).

Executive Suites really are a treat, especially if you are travelling with children, as the separate living/dining room also has a double sofa bed and an enormous television. Both rooms open to a spacious balcony, complete with dining table and chairs, a pair of sun loungers and a hammock. Off the main bedroom is the ensuite bathroom and the luxury of a walk-in wardrobe.

The regular Balcony Cabins don’t add much inside space compared to the average, though the modest balcony adds an extra 5 sq m (54 sq ft). Upgrade to a larger balcony and it’s almost double the size. Plump for a Family Balcony Cabin, however, and you get more space plus the premium service usually reserved for the suites. This includes a free pressing service and continental breakfast in bed for each passenger per week, so nothing to get too excited about.

Cabin Bathrooms on Marella Voyager

Ensuite bathrooms vary little across most of the cabins and are typically small but perfectly functional, with toilet, vanity and walk-in showers. Decent water pressure, quick-to-warm water and glass screens made for a positive shower experience, with pump-bottle soap across standard cabins. Suites carry a trio of aptly marine-based Phytomer brand toiletries plus waffle robes and slippers. As well as double basins in the bathroom, Executive Suites also have the huge bonus of a big walk-in shower with twin heads, especially useful when showering slippery children.

Cabins to Avoid on Marella Voyager

Which cabins to avoid depends largely on when you’re likely to turn in. Forward cabins on Deck 8 sit right above The Broadway Show Lounge, whilst aft cabins are above the Squid & Anchor pub, where it can be noisy until past midnight. While Deck 9 is well away from the nightlife, even-numbered aft cabins are next to the kids’ club, so expect queues outside your door and generally high footfall. Alternatively, check out our favourite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

Budget: If you’re not planning on spending much time in your room beyond sleeping and showering, the entry-level Inside cabins offer great value with everything the Outside cabins have, except a view.

Splash: The Executive Suites impress on every level, feeling more like a small apartment than a cabin, and with a serious upgrade in the bathroom.

Splurge: Either of the Voyager Suites is worth blowing the budget for, with uniquely eye-catching interiors and the sort of attention to detail you’d expect in a high-end hotel.

Family: Comfortably sleeping up to five, the extra outside space in the Family Balcony Cabins will certainly help stop it feeling too crowded (and with child-locks on doors out good for peace of mind).