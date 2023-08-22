Theater and Shows on Marella Voyager

Seating an audience of up to 900 people, the ship’s Broadway Show Lounge is big by most comparisons and the largest of its kind in the fleet. The twice-nightly shows are mostly the all-singing-and-dancing variety, themed around the likes of Eighties Hits and Rock Legends. Performances were colourful and high on energy and enthusiasm, though did hit the occasional duff note. Our sailing also featured a weekly stand-up, and eight of the shows were created especially for Marella Voyager.

Daily Things to Do on Marella Voyager

You can count on a virtually uninterrupted programme of activities during the day on Marella Voyager. Mornings tend around fitness, with the likes of pre-breakfast stretch in the spa or ‘yogalates’ in the ship’s nightclub (which hosts other exercise classes through the day). Daytime entertainment is largely centred around the main pool deck, with trivia quizzes, deck games and music challenges. Around other parts of the ship, crafty and creative sessions are held daily in The Arts House, the Squid & Anchor hosts regular bingo and quizzes, and we also had fun with an afternoon Murder Mystery game led by onboard actors.

The ship’s Cruise News, a comprehensive program detailing the next day’s activities (and more), is left in your cabin every evening. A Navigator app is also available for dining and spa bookings, though didn’t offer an activity schedule

Nightlife on Marella Voyager

While not a party ship per se, there’s still plenty worth staying up late for and enough for the up-for-it crowd who want to dance into the night. At the mellower Arts House and Summer House it is all about laid-back live music, while the Squid & Anchor cranks it up a couple of gears with dancing and weekly ‘Bandaoke’ where you can sing along with the house band. For a late-night boogie, the pink-neon-soaked Electric Rooms has DJ sessions and themed silent discos, plus it’s grown-ups only after midnight. This area was the biggest new investment for the ship’s relaunch, and it certainly feels like it.

Adjoining The Electric Rooms is the ship’s sleek casino and plush lounge area. It includes card and roulette tables and gaming machines, and hosts regular poker and blackjack tournaments (with a £30 buy-in). Gambling novices can sign up for an afternoon learning session.

Marella Voyager Bars and Lounges

Like the rest of the fleet, Marella Voyager appreciates that most passengers like to keep well refreshed on board, and you’ll rarely find yourself more than a short stroll from a bar or a drink station. Attentive drinks waiters also cover most sun decks and lounges. Most drinks, including lots of cocktails, are covered by the standard AI plan, but you can upgrade to a premium drinks package for a wider selection of fancier tipples (and barista-made drinks in The Coffee Port).

Our Picks

For a Theatrical Tipple: The Exchange is a 1930s speakeasy-style experience that starts with a password slipped into your cabin. This gives access to this ‘hidden’ bar (on Deck 8) and an immersive cocktail-fuelled evening with games and sing-a-longs led by actors.

For a Pint: While not decked out like your traditional British pub, the Squid & Anchor otherwise does a good job of replicating the experience with regular quizzes, live music and a decent choice of by-the-pint beers.

For a Something Smokin’: Not only are The Electric Rooms the buzzing nightlife heart of the ship, the bar here can whip up some impressive concoctions not found anywhere else on board. We loved the Smoked Negroni which arrived in its own smoke-filled box and was our favourite tipping during our sailing.

For a Little Glitz: Spread over two decks, Flutes provides a sophisticated fizz-focused bar which makes the perfect spot while you’re waiting for your table in neighbouring Latitude 53 or Vista. We didn’t find a ‘push for bubbles’ button dotted around the bar, but were swiftly served some excellent Prosecco.

For a Quiet Tipple: While one of the things we enjoyed most about the ship was it commitment to live music, sometimes you want a quieter drink – and Aperitif provides just that. You’ll also find the finest selection of whiskies and British gins here with premium tonics for the perfect G&T.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Marella Voyager

There’s just the one pool area on Deck 11, although the main pool is divided into two distinct sections separated by one of three whirlpools. Both pool areas are long enough for a leisurely swim and water is treated seawater. At its shallowest the depth is 1.3m, so too deep for smaller kids to be left unsupervised. There are a couple of small very shallow pools too, however, where potty-trained toddlers could splash about while parents cool their feet.

Unsurprisingly, the pool deck can get crowded on sea days, with many loungers claimed before breakfast. However, the ship does have a no-reservation rule with timed tickets and towels removed after 45 minutes, which we did see being carried out (to the applause of fellow passengers). While docked, however, nabbing a space poolside was rarely a problem.

Sundecks on Marella Voyager

With regular quizzes, music challenges and plenty of general hubbub, the main pool deck is not the best place for quiet repose. Ascend one deck, however, and the vibe is already more chilled though still with the pool and bar within easy reach. To really find sun-deck serenity head to The Veranda, which is spread over two more decks with a top-level terrace offering adults-only peace and upgraded, extra cushioned loungers.

For a treat, you can also reserve one of the eight clam-style cabanas (for a fee) through the Oceans Spa just below. These come with comfy twin loungers, a genuine feel of seclusion and, if you’re pointed the right away, lovely elevated views over the water.

Services and Wi-Fi on Marella Voyager

Internet across the whole Marella fleet is powered by the Starlink technology as built by a certain Elon Musk, and we can vouch that it works pretty well. There are four packages to choose from, with the priciest a slightly eye-watering £95 for the week, though this buys you both lots of data and a faster connection, if that’s what you need.

The ship’s Navigate app lets you view your onboard account, get information about facilities, and book extras such as spa treatments, excursions and tables in the for-fee restaurants. Hosted on the ship’s network, the app doesn’t require internet.

Spa and Thermal Suite on Marella Voyager

Common to the fleet, the Oceans Spa offers an impressive mix of pampering and preening services. Alongside the usual massages, facials and pedicures, they have some more transformative treatments such as teeth whitening and dermal fillers. We stuck to relaxing in the thermal suite and its five sauna and steam rooms – two with glass walls and terrific views. There’s a £29 daily charge for entry, or £99 for seven days.

Tip: The spa offers some genuinely great-value packages if you combine a raft of treatments, which you could then spread over your sailing. Also, be sure to ask for a treatment room with an ocean view.

Fitness and Gym on Marella Voyager

The gym on Marella Voyager is the largest in the fleet and boasts an impressive number of exercise machines. Huge wraparound windows make for some fab views while you work out, though this means on hotter days the air conditioning struggles to keep it cool. While the gym does a perfectly good separate fitness studio, several exercise classes a day are held in the ship’s nightlife hub – The Electric Rooms. Water-based workouts also take place in the pool most mornings.

Deck 12 has an outdoor jogging track (12 laps are one sea mile), though get your run in early as this area also doubles as a sundeck and is filled with lounging passengers after breakfast. There’s also a small netted sports zone, though it looked out of action during our sailing.

Is Marella Voyager Family Friendly?

An increase in the number of family cabins and beefed-up child-focused activities firmly establishes Marella Voyager among the most family-friendly of the fleet. Admittedly there’s not an over-abundance of facilities for smaller cruisers (no waterslides or playgrounds, for example) and with no babysitting service, parents have to rely on mini-club hours for child-free time. But an excellent kids’ clubs, games rooms, and a mini-golf course means there’s enough to keep all age groups (and mums and dads) happy.

Kids Club on Marella Voyager: M Club

Running two-hour sessions three times daily, M Club on Deck 9 is the heart of the ship’s kid-focused facilities. It offers fully-supervised activities for children 3-11 years, with a varied programme of arts & crafts and group games during the day, and movies and outings to the Broadway Show Lounge in the evening. They also hold regular mini-discos in The Electric Rooms before the grown-ups arrive. The club holds up to 32 kids, so you might need to get in early over school holidays when it splits its sessions by age group.

Babies and Toddlers on Marella Voyager

With a separate section for the smallest passengers, Mini M Club caters to the under-threes. This play area is open for families to use throughout the day (9am to 9pm) and also hosts daily story time and sensory sessions, though children must be accompanied by a parent at all times. Connected to the kids’ club is also an outdoor paddling pool perfect for smaller kids.

Tweens and Teens on Marella Voyager

Located next to The Electric Rooms, The Hideout was custom-made for older kids and teens. Divided in two parts, the main room features an air hockey table, inset seating to hang out in and plenty of USB ports for all-important device charging. Adjoining is a low-lit snug with a pair of preloaded Xboxes and big TV screening music videos and movies. Over UK school holidays, it also hosts a variety of organised games and events. With its retro arcade games and multiple Xbox consoles, the Gamer Zone will also appeal to this age group.