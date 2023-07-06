All cabins contain tea and coffee making facilities, a carafe for filling with water from the dispensers, a safe, mini-bar, hair dryer, USB-charging points, flat-screen TV (a selection of channels are available, but there are no on-demand movie channels), two single beds that can be turned into a Queen-size double, a writing desk/vanity unit with drawers, a double wardrobe and two bedside tables with lamps.

Bathrooms are equipped with a minimum of a shower with glass door, a WC and a sink, with some storage space for toiletries, and a soap dispenser.

All cabins either take a European or a US two-pin adaptor.

Cabins feel modern and offer generous storage and space -- even in the smallest of room categories where there’s a double wardrobe, plus a single wardrobe that contains shelves and drawers.

Marella has invested in new carpets, curtains, upholstery and soft furnishings, lending a fresh feel that does a good job of masking the ship’s age, though the cabin hardware and bathroom floors haven’t been updated, giving clues to the ship’s real age.

There are 26 interconnecting cabins -- two of which link to the ship’s two Royal Suites -- plus seven accessible, wheelchair-friendly cabins located on Deck 5, behind the reception.

Thirty single cabins for solo travellers are available. Solo travellers receive a letter in their cabin from the Social Hostess with information about all of the solo events.

Although some cabins contain third and fourth berths -- typically offered to children travelling with parents -- these are not used on Marella Explorer 2 because of the ship’s adults-only nature.

Mini-bars are stocked, but drinks are chargeable.

Interior: Inside Cabins are 16 square metre windowless rooms with a large mirror above the bed. The cabin safe is cleverly stowed behind a mirror in Inside and Outside cabins, which means it doesn’t end up taking up valuable storage space in the wardrobes.

Interior cabins are available on Deck 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 12. Bathrooms are small, but offer plenty of storage. There’s a single soap dispenser and glass door to the shower.

Oceanview: Exactly the same as Interior cabins, but with a large square or porthole-style window above the bed. Oceanview cabins are available on Deck 4, 5, 8, 9 and 12.

Balcony: These cabins are the same size as Interior and Oceanview cabins, but with a balcony featuring a table and two chairs. Balcony cabins are located on Deck 8, 9, 10 and 12. Aft Balcony Cabins feature larger balconies, though Deck 10 balconies are overlooked by The Terrace and Deck 9 balconies are overlooked by those on Deck 10.

There's also a Deluxe Balcony category. These 19 square metre cabins can be found on Deck 8, 9 and 10 and feature a sofa and a partition screen to separate the bedroom from the extra space of the living area.

Junior Suite: These 23 square metre cabins feature twin beds or one Queen bed plus a sitting area with sofa bed. Bathrooms feature a shower over a bath, with the exception of cabins 1200 and 1201 that only have a shower. Balconies contain a table and two chairs, plus two sun loungers.

Junior Suite passengers also have the added benefit of Premium Service, which includes express check in, a free pressing service (up to three items per person in the first 24 hours onboard), one complimentary continental breakfast in bed, a bottle of Champagne upon arrival and premium Clarins toiletries.

All Junior Suites are located on Deck 10 and 12.

Executive Suite: These 46 square metre suites are generous in every way, featuring a separate living and bedroom area, a walk-in wardrobe and a dressing area, a bathroom with a shower over the bath, as well as a separate shower. In the living area, there’s a sofa, two arm chairs and a coffee table, a dining table seating four and a coffee machine. Balconies are also generously sized, featuring two sun loungers and a table with four chairs.

All Executive Suites are located on Deck 10 and include Premium Service.

Royal Suite: The two Royal Suites are the largest in the fleet -- measuring 94 square metres. There’s a guest WC by the entrance, complete with marble cladding and gold taps; there’s a King-size bed that faces the sea and a flatscreen TV in the bedroom; a separate living area, with a further flatscreen TV, sofa, two armchairs with footstools, writing desk and desk chair; dining room seating six; walk-in wardrobe and dressing area.

The bathroom features twin sinks, a whirlpool bath and a separate shower. There’s ample storage space in the bathroom, dressing area, walk-in wardrobe, bedroom and also in the living space -- should you really need it.

There’s also whirlpool on the balcony, though it takes roughly 90 minutes to fill, so leave plenty of time. There are two sun loungers and a table and four chairs on the balcony.

Strangely, there are no USB charging points in the Royal Suites -- the only cabin category not to feature them. Royal Suite passengers also get the Premium Service.