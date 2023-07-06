  • Write a Review
Marella Explorer Review

4.0
Very Good
Overall
Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor

Marella Explorer was launched in May 2018 and debuted a number of new-to-the-fleet features, including a link-up with upmarket health spa Champneys (the first at sea), a raft of brand-new restaurants, a gin- and whisky-tasting bar and a large number of new shows.

Familiar facilities, such as The Veranda adults-only terrace and Broadway Show Lounge, are bigger, as is the spa. (However, despite boasting the largest spa in the fleet, there's no indoor pool.)

Aimed squarely at the British market, the vessel is easily manageable for first-timers, with plenty of entertainment for families with kids (despite the fact there is a tiny kids' club) and enough standout and high-end facilities -- including upmarket eateries and a high-tech top-deck disco/bar/casino -- to keep the most seasoned cruisers happy.

Like the fleet as a whole, the ship is billed all-inclusive (in that alcohol and tips are included), and you'll find buckets full of cold beer outside the theatre and on the deck, as well as beer and wine dispensers in the buffet. However, should you wish a more "premium" experience, there is a number of excellent restaurants that carry a cover charge.

Marella inspires loyalty with its long-serving staff and repeat passengers from the line's days as Thomson. The line knows its clientele thoroughly, inside and out -- exactly what they need and want.

And, in the case of this ship, Marella has even anticipated what passengers might not yet know they need or want with a number of first-time additions. This ship is an outstanding addition to the Marella fleet.

Pros

Great food, top-class entertainment and one of the finest spas at sea

Cons

Very small kids' club, very small portions in main dining room and no indoor pool

Bottom Line

A ship that knows exactly what passengers want -- and delivers

Fellow Passengers

Marella Explorer attracts an exclusively British clientele wherever it is based, whether in the Med during the summer or the Caribbean in the winter. You'd be hard pressed to find any other nationality, and certainly no concession is made for them. The average age is around mid-50s, with multigenerational groups during peak holiday periods. Expect a lot of children onboard from the beginning of July to the beginning of September and over the Christmas holidays.

Marella Explorer Dress Code

The ship is casual during the day -- think shorts, t-shirts and flip-flops -- due to its locations (summer in the Med and winter in the Caribbean). In the evenings, it's smart casual. One night on a seven-night cruise is "Dress to Impress" night, which has replaced gala evenings or formal nights. There's no real guidance on this, though most people opt for a jacket and smart trousers or (non-ripped) jeans for men and a dress and perhaps heels for women.

More about Marella Explorer

Where does Marella Explorer sail from?

Marella Explorer departs from

Where does Marella Explorer sail to?

Marella Explorer cruises to

How much does it cost to go on Marella Explorer?

Cruises on Marella Explorer start from per person.

Is Marella Explorer a good ship to cruise on?

Marella Explorer won 7 awards over the years.
Marella Explorer Cruiser Reviews

Pleasantly surprised

When we read the reviews on this site about the Marella Explorer, we were quite anxious about what we would experience but we were pleasantly surprised.Read More
Allincruiser56

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Better than expected

This was our 1st cruise with Marella, but have been on other cruises, mainly Celebrity.Read More
duncrieviedude

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Brilliant first time cruise with Marella

We’d absolutely book another Marella cruise but there’s always room for improvements.Read More
beckyboo1986

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

Marella Explorer, Canary Islands

Staff (as always on Marella) were excellent. 4.5 stars (so shows as 4 above, but was almost a 5) and perfectly fine for those of us cruising on a budget (all inclusive and standard resturants)Read More
Stephen2929

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

