In total, 356 have balconies, 234 are outside cabins and 328 inside, plus there are six different cabin types that have contrasting styles and layouts. They start from inside cabins through to outside, balcony and suites, with single and accessible cabins too.

All have been refurbished and each one has a desk, bedside lamps and bedside tables, air-conditioning, a flat-screen TV, with 17 channels including Sky, BBC, ITV, and a "Teens TV" channel. There is a safe, hair dryer and tea and coffee-making facilities, complete with Yorkshire Tea teabags for that taste of home. The laundry service collection costs £14.95 per bag and if you leave it out before noon, you'll get it back later that day.

Standard cabins are pleasantly decorated with muted shades, broken by splashes of vivid blues or oranges, matched by brightly-coloured contemporary artwork.

Ensuite facilities -- often the biggest giveaway of age on older ships -- have been modernised, bringing a far more up-to-date look and feel.

They are compact, but the sparkling white walls and tile-effect floor make them appear fresh and pristine, with turquoise and green mosaic tiles adding a touch of colour.

There is plenty of storage with pale wood Ikea-style shelving and a cupboard. The shower is effective, though the surrounding curtain may be irritating for those who prefer sliding doors. Toiletries are generally limited to hand soap and wall-mounted bodywash in the shower. However, suites and deluxe balcony cabins enjoy Clarins toiletries.

Plug points are either American or European, so remember to bring an adaptor. A handy new addition to all cabins are the two USB points fitted to the bedside lamps, making for a convenient connection point to charge your Apple device.

In some cabins you may need to unplug the kettle or minibar to use the European sockets.

Passengers wanting a specific cabin can pay £45 to reserve them -- and this is the case across the Marella fleet.

Inside: This category covers three different types that measure between 12 and 15 square metres (132 to 165 square feet), with the smallest on decks 2 and 3. They can sleep up to four with twin beds that convert to a queen-size double bed and, in some cabins, upper berths that fold down. Inside cabins on decks 6, 7, and 8 are virtually identical, but do not have the upper berths so just sleep two people. There are 45 Inside Plus cabins on decks 7 and 8, which are the largest in this category and sleep two people.

Outside: The 199 Outside cabins on decks 2 and 3 have a porthole or picture window and measure 14 square metres (150 square feet). The twin beds convert to a queen-size double bed and there's a sitting area with a sofa and an ensuite shower room. These can sleep up to four, with some cabins having upper berths that fold down for additional sleeping space. There are 14 Deluxe outside cabins on decks 7 and 8 and these are larger, at just over 20 square metres (215 square feet), and can sleep up to four people. They have a floor to ceiling window along with twin beds that convert to a queen-size double and a sitting area with sofa bed, plus an ensuite shower.

Inside Single: Located on Decks 2 and 3, there are 15 of these. They measure 12 square metres (139 square feet) and have the same features as standard inside cabins. They are the same size as the smallest ones, but are specifically targeted at solo travellers and do not carry a supplement.

Outside Single: Also on Decks 2 and 3, there are 15 of these cabins. They come with twin beds (even though they are targeted at solo travellers), though these can be converted to a queen-size double. Measuring 14 square metres (150 square feet), they are the same size as a standard outside cabin and have a sitting area with a sofa and ensuite shower. There is no single supplement.

Balcony: There are 124 standard Balcony cabins located on Deck 6, measuring around 13 to 14 metres (139 to 150 square feet). Twin beds covert to a queen-size double and there's a sitting area, ensuite shower and small balcony that has two chairs and a small table. A step up from this is a Deluxe Balcony cabin, and there are 144 of these on decks 6 and 7. These are slightly larger at 15 to 16 square metres (161 to 172 square feet) and have the same features as the standard balcony cabins, plus a sofa bed, which accommodates two extra guests.

Suites: All of the six suite grades benefit from "premier service," comprising added extras that include priority port check-in, continental breakfast in bed (one per person, per week), Clarins toiletries along with bath robes and slippers, best quality towels and free pressing of up to three items of clothing. All suites have baths in the ensuites and passengers staying in the top three grades -- Royal Suite, Executive Suite and Grand Suite -- have access to the Suite Concierge lounge on Deck 9. Here, guests enjoy free Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks, plus concierge and tea and coffee-making facilities.

Junior Suite: The 67 Junior Suites, measuring around 21 square metres (226 square feet) are located on Deck 8 and can accommodate up to four passengers. In addition to the twin beds that convert into a queen-size double, there is a decent sitting area with a sofa bed that can accommodate two more guests, plus two chairs and a coffee table, while outside is a balcony with two sun-loungers. The ensuite has a bath and shower.

Family Suites: There are two types of Family Suites. The Family Junior Suite on Deck 8 measures approximately 39 square metres (419 square feet) and can sleep six people. There is a bedroom with twin beds and a living area with a double sofa bed plus twin beds that convert to a queen-size double. In addition to the ensuite shower, there is a balcony.

There are also two Family Suites on Deck 8 measuring 40 square metres (430 square feet) that can sleep seven people. There are two separate rooms, one with twin beds, that convert to a queen-size double, and another with a fold-down bed. The living area also has a double sofa bed. There are two bathrooms, one with a shower and one with a bath and a balcony too.

Grand Suite: There are 12 Grand Suites on Deck 8, which can accommodate four people. Measuring 32 square metres (355 square feet), they have twin beds, which can convert to a queen-size double and a spacious sitting area with a sofa bed. Similar to Junior Suites, but the added space means there is more of a differentiation between the bedroom and lounge areas. The ensuite is relatively spacious too and comes with a bath and shower. There's also a balcony with this suite category.

Executive Suite: There's a real feeling of space in the five Executive Suites, measuring a giant 47 square metres (505 square feet), and with separate sleeping and living areas separated by glass doors. Located on Deck 8, these can sleep four people in the queen-size bed or queen-size sofa bed in the living room. The ensuite has a shower and a bath and floor to ceiling glass doors that take up the entire wall lead out to the balcony.

Royal Suite: The ship's ultimate private retreat which promises acres of space and plenty of luxurious touches that include a baby grand piano and whirlpool bath. Located on Deck 8, at the front of the ship, it boasts a whopping 92 square metres (990 square feet) of space and can accommodate up to four people. There is a separate living room, with a sofa bed, a bedroom with a king-size bed. The balcony is so spacious, at 12 square metres (139 square feet), it is the size of an inside cabin!

Accessible/Adapted: There are 12 Adapted cabins in total -- six outside, and the remainder inside. They are located on Decks 2,3 and 7 and can sleep up to three people. Measuring 23 square metres (247 square feet), they are wheelchair accessible and have twin beds that convert to a queen-size double, plus an ensuite with a walk-in shower/wet room, equipped with a shower seat and handrails.