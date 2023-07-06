There are four grades of cabins and suites ranged across Upper Deck and Main Deck; all enjoy unimpeded views through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Through all categories the color palette is ivory and moss-green which is carried to the bed throws and striped curtains. The walls are clad in silk-effect paper in shades of sage with contrasting light and dark taupe giving a colonial yet modern ambiance. Lampshades are white silk and the furniture is in teak wood complementing the white floral arrangements. All cabins and suites have teak-carved headboards with upright posts and a Strand Cruise crest carved in the center. All are arranged in king-size configuration but are convertible to two single beds. The Bonnell mattresses with down-filled pillow-tops are made of horsehair and lamb's wool and are extremely comfortable. Each has high thread-count Vietnamese sheets, a duvet, plus goose-down or synthetic pillows. The parquet floors are crafted in teak and there's a chair or sofa in a motif of tropical foliage. Sepia photos of old Burmese scenes are a feature of all cabins and suites while regional artworks adorn higher grades of accommodation. The butler team is on duty 24 hours. There's Wi-Fi connectivity and flat-screen televisions offering 15 channels including BBC World, CNN, Discovery Channel, HBO, CCN and HKN. Wardrobe space is ample and there are international plugs, a full-length mirror, hairdryer, safe, and efficient same-day laundry and shoe shine service. Each night a pillow gift of local lacquer-ware or Burmese puppet awaits passengers. Bottles of water are placed in cabins and suites and replenished daily.
Ensuite tiled showers have marble vanities, a large glass-door shower with rain-head and hand-held attachment. The twice-daily service ensures a plentiful supply of fluffy towels as well as a range of Roget & Gallet amenities. There are also crisp sand-colored linen robes and slippers.
Balcony: The 13 Strand cabins, at 247.5 square feet, and 11 Deluxe cabins, at 177.6 square feet, have French Balconies outside the floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, there's also an armchair and desk. Strand Cabins 101 and 102 are slightly larger with a sofa, low table and armchair as well as a desk and separate dressing area. Deluxe Cabins 116, 117, 118, and 119 are close to the aft crew door and when the vessel is moving, there's some engine noise when the crew door is opened.
State Suites: The two State Suites, at 328.3 square feet, have a sitting area with sofa and desk as well as French balconies at two large sliding floor-to-ceiling windows.
Strand Suites: At 430.9 square feet the two Strand Suites also have a 59 square foot forward-facing veranda with two chairs, plus a walk-in closet, lounge with sofa, and cocktail table, while the bathrooms have twin vanities. The lounge can be converted to accommodate an extra adult. There's also complimentary laundry throughout the cruise for Strand Suite passengers; one-hour complimentary spa massage for two persons; one free night at the Strand Hotel in Yangon on the eve of embarkation or the day of disembarkation; plus VIP welcome amenities of Champagne and fruit.