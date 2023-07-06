Ensuite tiled showers have marble vanities, a large glass-door shower with rain-head and hand-held attachment. The twice-daily service ensures a plentiful supply of fluffy towels as well as a range of Roget & Gallet amenities. There are also crisp sand-colored linen robes and slippers.

Balcony: The 13 Strand cabins, at 247.5 square feet, and 11 Deluxe cabins, at 177.6 square feet, have French Balconies outside the floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, there's also an armchair and desk. Strand Cabins 101 and 102 are slightly larger with a sofa, low table and armchair as well as a desk and separate dressing area. Deluxe Cabins 116, 117, 118, and 119 are close to the aft crew door and when the vessel is moving, there's some engine noise when the crew door is opened.

State Suites: The two State Suites, at 328.3 square feet, have a sitting area with sofa and desk as well as French balconies at two large sliding floor-to-ceiling windows.

Strand Suites: At 430.9 square feet the two Strand Suites also have a 59 square foot forward-facing veranda with two chairs, plus a walk-in closet, lounge with sofa, and cocktail table, while the bathrooms have twin vanities. The lounge can be converted to accommodate an extra adult. There's also complimentary laundry throughout the cruise for Strand Suite passengers; one-hour complimentary spa massage for two persons; one free night at the Strand Hotel in Yangon on the eve of embarkation or the day of disembarkation; plus VIP welcome amenities of Champagne and fruit.