ms Serenity Review

Editor Rating
6 reviews
ms Serenity is the four-star "leading lady" in the fleet exclusively chartered by the U.K.-based Arena River Cruises (formerly The River Cruise Line), which specializes in affordable cruises throughout Europe.

Carrying 190 passengers, the ship has a distinctive claret and cream livery with warm interiors, a panoramic lounge with an outdoor terrace, and a sun deck.

The twin-bedded cabins -- no doubles -- are spread over three passenger decks and all measure 134 square feet. Cabins on the lower deck have two small fixed viewing windows, set high in the wall, and those on the middle deck have sliding windows. All the staterooms on the upper Panorama Deck are French balcony cabins with floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors. Standard amenities in all cabins are en-suite bathrooms with a shower, air-conditioning, radio, satellite TV, safe and hair dryer.

All meals are included in the cruise fare. Passengers have the option of booking a drinks package, which includes selected beers, wines and soft drinks served in the restaurant during lunch and dinner.

Daily excursions are not included in the fare and can be scheduled at the time of booking the cruise, or onboard. This is helpful for passengers who want to pick and choose a few excursions in order to spend more time onboard, or want to explore independently during their cruise.

ms Serenity is popular with mature and retired passengers, many of whom cruise with the Arena River CruisesRiver Cruise Line year after year. Itineraries all include escorted coach travel from British pick-up points with Channel crossings by ferry or Eurostar. Passengers also have the option to pay a supplement to travel by rail or air, or receive a discount if they opt to make their own travel arrangements. In 2017, the line is increasing the number of U.K. regional flight options with departures from Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow and Aberdeen, in addition to flights already available from Gatwick, Heathrow and Stansted.

The ship sails on a variety of itineraries ranging from spring garden tours in Holland and Belgium to a 15-night sailing through seven countries. A new itinerary for 2017 is the 8-night Rhine & Moselle Explorer sailing from Koblenz to Cologne.

About

Passengers: 190
Crew: 43
Passenger to Crew: 4.42:1
Launched: 2006

ms Serenity Cruiser Reviews

First river cruise

Cruise manager very good at his job.Personally I thought Budapest a little disappointing, though only being there one day is not sufficient to give proper opinion.Read More
Brain-box

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Good but disappointed.

Having done many ocean cruises we decided to try a river cruise and this itinerary was ideal, we were fully escorted from St Pancras and the escort/guide was very good.Lunch was initially served in the dining room but was then changed to the lounge which wasn't so good because one was sat in arm chairs rather than at a table.Read More
Grandpapa

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Good Cruise Cabins tired

All in all a good Cruise but will not be using this ship again until it uses double beds which I don't think will be some time soon.It would have been good like lat time to have imported local Musicians from the last port of call.Read More
BRIND

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

World War 1 theme

We chose this cruise to discover World War 1 history.As this was a relatively new cruise there were some changes.Read More
Trailblazerram

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

