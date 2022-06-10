Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on MS Arena

Originally booked in 2020 this river cruise should have gone from Budapest to Cologne but was cancelled and then offered as Cologne to Budapest in 2021, cancelled, and the 2022. Shortly before setting out I was informed that because of low water in the Rhine the start point would be Mainz not Cologne. That was not a problem but getting there was as I had chosen Eurostar. We got as far as Brussels ...