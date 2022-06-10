Cruiser Rating
2.0
Poor
2 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

Filters

1-2 of 2 Arena River Cruises MS Arena Reviews

Hell and no water

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on MS Arena

User Avatar
Grumpy99
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Originally booked in 2020 this river cruise should have gone from Budapest to Cologne but was cancelled and then offered as Cologne to Budapest in 2021, cancelled, and the 2022. Shortly before setting out I was informed that because of low water in the Rhine the start point would be Mainz not Cologne. That was not a problem but getting there was as I had chosen Eurostar. We got as far as Brussels ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Laco of attention to detail and what customers really wanted.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on MS Arena

User Avatar
chrisrem
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this cruise via Leger(Shearings) as we had used Leger before and found them excellent. Their responsibility for us was to and from the ship and for excursions at visited ports. This they did with our 2 drivers being everything that we'd expect from Leger - funny, professional, attentive. Our arrival at MS Arena was received politely and efficiently even at a late hour. Snacks were ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Arena River Cruises Ship Cruise Reviews
ms Serenity Cruise Reviews
ms Serenity Cruise Reviews
Lady Anne Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.