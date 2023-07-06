Days start with early morning tea and coffee served in the lounge at 6:30 a.m. Coffee and biscuits are served in the lounge at 9:45 a.m. All meals are included in the fare and are served in the restaurant on the lower Passenger Deck.

On the first evening passengers are allocated a table and are asked to keep the same one for the duration of the cruise. Tables are available for two, four and six passengers, and specific seating requests can be made in advance of the cruise. Similarly, vegetarian and other diets can be catered for but it is best to advise when booking the cruise. Special requests not advised in advance may incur an additional cost of €3 per day.

Wholesome and home-style meals are geared towards British tastes, with a buffet-style breakfast and lunch followed by a served four-course dinner. Breakfast includes everything you need to put together a "full English," including bacon, sausages, tomatoes and baked beans, with the choice of eggs (fried, scrambled and boiled) changing on a daily basis. There is also fruit juice, yoghurt, fruit (tinned or previously frozen), cheese, cold meat, pastries and bread. Pots of tea and coffee are placed on each table.

The lunchtime buffet always serves soup and a choice of hot dish, such as fish and chips, along with salads, cold cuts, fresh fruit and a choice of three or four desserts.

Dinner is always a set menu, including a choice of two main dishes. The menu cards span two days and during dinner a waitress comes around to ask passengers for their main course choice for the following evening. Typical dishes might include smoked salmon or pate followed by cream of cauliflower or pea soup, roast beef or rack of lamb and desserts such as cheesecake or peach gateau. On captain's night a trademark flaming baked Alaska is brought into the darkened dining room.

Complimentary water, and tea and coffee are served at lunch and dinner. Outside mealtimes, tea and coffee is available to purchase from the bar from 9:15 a.m. to closing time. Drink packages and room service are not available.