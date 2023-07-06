There are 10 cabins on the lower Passenger Deck, including two three-berth cabins comprising two lower berths and an upper bunk bed. These are most commonly used by friends who want to travel together on a budget and are located forward. Three other cabins are allocated for single occupation. The other five twin-berth cabins are located aft and accessed by a very steep spiral staircase. They are generally kept for the use of support crew, such as the cruise manager, cruise director and coach driver. All cabins on this deck have portholes or windows that can't be opened.

On the middle Main Deck, there are 29 cabins. Fifteen are larger sized cabins with twin beds and there is one triple berth cabin with two lower berths and an upper bunk. The remaining cabins are the smaller sized twins with one static berth and a second that folds down from the wall. The beds in these cabins are at right angles to one another when both berths are folded down, and the washbasin is located inside the cabin area, rather than in the bathroom. All cabins on this deck have rectangular windows that can be opened.

The 14 cabins on the upper Promenade Deck have recently been refurbished. Two cabins have a full-size bath with a shower attachment. All cabins have rectangular picture windows that can be opened and the two cabins situated at the aft of the ship benefit from dual aspect windows.

Cabins are decorated in muted tones with nautical pictures. They all have safes and ample storage, including space under the bed to store suitcases. There is a soap dispenser by the basin, and soap, a shower cap and combined shampoo/bodywash are supplied and replenished as needed. Hair dryers are provided in the Promenade Deck cabins and are available from reception, on a first come, first served basis, for other cabins. The electrical voltage is 220v and a European two-pin adapter is required. There is no onboard laundry.