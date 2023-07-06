Entertainment & Activities

The lounge, situated on the Main Deck, is the hub of the ship's modest entertainment scene. Inside the entrance is the L-shaped bar, with stools around the edge, and a novel foot rest running along the lower edge that is made out of a heavy duty nautical chain. The bar stays open until at least midnight.

Drinks are served with an assortment of complimentary nuts and nibbles (readily provided if they are not already on the bar). The bar tariff is inexpensive, with wine from €3 a glass or €14.50 a bottle, beer from €2.70 and mixed drinks such as gin and tonic priced at €5.50. There is also a cocktail list with drinks starting at €7. Tea and coffee is €1.50 and €2 respectively, with speciality coffees priced at €3.

There is no set programme of onboard lectures, guest speakers or cultural performances, but passengers can expect an informative commentary by the cruise director in the lounge when passing through places of interest, such as the picturesque Middle Rhine region that's home to the legendary Lorelei Rock.

A resident entertainer plays during the morning coffee break and after dinner. On our cruise there was a talented guitarist who also sang and performed a programme of popular jazz and classic hits, mainly from the '50s, '60s and '70s. Things came alive at the captain's party and talent night, especially when Captain Wido took the microphone and showed off his considerable vocal skills that soon had the majority of passengers on the small dance floor. Guests with a yearning to perform can also take part, and on our cruise, one enthusiastic volunteer sang a couple of witty songs and invited everyone to join in the choruses.

A daily crossword can be picked up from the reception desk, with the answers shown the next day, and other entertainment might include bingo and quizzes.

Unlike most river vessels, no shore excursions are included in the fare. Passengers can book them in advance for a small saving, or book them on a day-to-day basis onboard. At least one trip, occasionally two, is offered each day. The majority combine coach travel to a place of interest, followed by a slow-paced walking tour. Led by the cruise director and cruise manager, the excursions on our cruise included a visit to the Ahr Valley wine region for a tasting session followed by a stroll through the pretty walled town of Ahrweiler. In Rudesheim, there was a road train trip into town followed by a guided walk to see the highlights, taking in Siegfried's Mechanical Museum and a cable car ride to the imposing Niederwald Monument.