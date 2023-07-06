Offering five- to 10-night itineraries, the ship caters to mature British passengers looking for affordable cruises with a focus on old-fashioned home comforts rather than luxury amenities. Cabins are small and basic, and passengers choose to spend most of their time on excursions or relaxing in the cosy, panoramic lounge.

The fare includes return coach travel from regional pickup points and ferry crossings from Dover, Hull or Newcastle. Shore excursions are not included, providing the flexibility for passengers to decide how much or how little they want to do.

The 19 crew members, several of whom have worked on Lady Anne for many seasons, are helpful and attentive, and with 100 guests (almost half the capacity of larger river vessels) passengers get to know each other very quickly. Captain Wido is married to purser Jana Arts, which adds to the friendly, family atmosphere.