The food on Mist Cove is simple, yet hearty. Expect food that will stick to your ribs in the very changeable Alaska summer weather. All meals are served at a long table on the ship’s fantail, a room enclosed by clear Eisenglass. People on our sailing thoughtfully rotated seats so everyone had a chance at meals with a view.

The fantail dining table on Mist Cove (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The boat’s two cabin stewards double as servers, and they took pride in making every meal seem different by utilizing different centerpieces and napkin configurations. All meals were written on a decorated white board.

The Mist Cove Dining Room

Breakfast in the fantail dining room on Mist Cove (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Meals in the fantail follow a daily schedule. In the mornings, early risers can get their coffee there, along with bagels and hard-boiled eggs (there is also Irish cream whiskey for very early fishing excursions). At 8 a.m., guests sit down to multiple options, such as pancakes, scrambles, bacon and fresh-baked scones, muffins or bread. All items are passed family style.

Lunch is served at 1 p.m.; and often consisted of soups, salads and sandwiches – very warming after a morning outside. Soup is served, but everything else is passed in stainless-steel containers. You will be asked if you want seconds; you might say yes (soups were usually given cup size, rather than a full bowl).

Salmon on Mist Cove (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Dinner consists of a daily bread, a salad, entrée and dessert; there is no choice. We were served salmon, cod, halibut and ribeye on our sailing. Servings were generous – a few days into the cruise, I and several other passengers asked for half portions and were accommodated.

A white and red wine are served with dinner every night, but if you don’t like the selection, you can ask for an alternative. Servers usually poured the first glass, and then placed the bottles on the table for guests to help themselves.

Snacks on Mist Cove

Sushi happy hour on Mist Cove (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Glass bowls of self-scoop snacks, such as M&Ms, goldfish crackers and mixed nuts are located in the salon, and available any time. Extra pastries and dessert from breakfast and lunch are also put out in the salon (if there are any).

At 6 p.m., the boat has Happy Hour appetizers, usually both a cold and hot selection. These ranged from comforting – spinach and artichoke dip – to create – sushi and spring rolls. One afternoon, the ship’s chef made a rockfish ceviche from fresh catch by a passenger.

Dietary Restrictions on Mist Cove

Cobbler dessert served on Mist Cove (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The ship keeps a record of dietary restrictions and allergies on a whiteboard in the galley. Similar to a yacht, the ship will work with passengers’ palates; one man onboard requested a very specific breakfast, every day, with no issues.

The Boat Company will reach out to you to ask about dietary issues before you board.