The 12 rooms on Mist Cove are functional, with lodge-style polished mahogany wood décor, and well suited for members of families or friends traveling together. While there are no cabins that have a king bed just for couples, 10 rooms have queen bed, along with a top single bunk. Two rooms have separate twin beds.

Compared to other small expedition ships in Alaska that are similarly aged, the rooms on Mist Cove are surprisingly spacious (which you need when there are two of you getting in and out of water pants several times a day). The closets have enough room for hanging items, and there are also drawers not only within the closet, but in the desk and under the bed.

Another hallmark of small ships built in the late 1990s: no rooms on Mist Cove have private balconies. Instead, every room goes out to an outdoor corridor that others use to walk around the exterior of the ship. While every room has a large picture window that opens for fresh air, you’ll end up keeping the shades down most of the time for privacy. This can make the rooms seem dark, but on the plus side, those shades are thick enough to keep out the sun on long Alaska summer nights.

Door magnets outside cabins on Mist Cove (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

You won’t receive any keys to your room on Mist Cove, and many people left their screens open during the day (although the captain said during his introductory talk that if you want to lock your door, the staff will give you a key).

A cute touch: Every room has magnetic wooden name plates outside your door that you can take home with you after your cruise. The communal feel of the trip begins with a printed sheet of your fellow guests’ names and where you are from, as well as the crew onboard.

What to Expect in Rooms on Mist Cove

The Boat Company hat and water bottle given to all guests (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

All rooms on Mist Cove have a large closet with drawers, a small cabinet that also has drawers, a wooden chair and storage under the beds. There are hooks in the rooms, too, to hang things. There are no TVs and while there’s no air conditioner, there’s a baseboard heater that gets your room super toasty.

All guests receive high-end Vortex binoculars to use while on the ship, and branded water bottles and hats to take home. The beds all have nightlights, but the main outlet is near the desk. There are no USB ports, but if you bring devices that allow you to charge several items at once, you’ll be fine.

All in all, the rooms on Mist Cove were comfy refuges to retreat after an active or wet day on the water. They are a bit dark, though, so unless you want to read while laying down on your bed, you have to go to the salon if you want to somewhere comfy to sit.

Cabin Bathrooms on Mist Cove

Bathroom on Mist Cove (Photo;: Chris Gray Faust)

Every room on Mist Cove has its own en-suite bathroom with self-contained shower with doors (not clingy curtains). The water pressure was strong, and we never ran out of hot water. The bathrooms also have a vanity with sink, a mirror, a hair dryer and a toilet.

Cabins to Avoid on Mist Cove

Twin bed cabin on Mist Cove (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Because most rooms on Mist Cove are the same, the real difference is in where they are located. The two twin rooms on Main Deck have the advantage of being close to the salon but that means you might have less privacy. The queen/bunk bed rooms on the Main Deck are not as heavily trafficked, but the two closest to the galley might get noise in the morning.

The Skiff Deck rooms have the advantage of less hustle and bustle. But you do have to be able to go up and down a fairly steep ladder of stairs multiple times a day. If you have mobility issues, the Main Deck is a better choice.

Drying closet on Mist Cove (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

One advantage to the Skiff Deck: You are close to the drying room, where you can hang wet clothes, gloves, hats and scarves, and store your boots.